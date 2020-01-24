Global PEEK Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 | Victrex PLC, Solvay S.A., Evonik, SABIC, Panjin Zhongrun High Performance Polymers Co. Ltd, Celanese Corporation, Zyex Ltd, Quadrant Epp Surlon India Ltd

Global PEEK Market By Type (Unfilled, Carbon Filled, Glass Filled), By Application (Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Medical, Others), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global PEEK Market

Global PEEK market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 928.34 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.This rise in market value can be attributed to replacement of conventional materials by PEEK

Market Definition: Global PEEK Market

Polyether ether ketone (PEEK) is a thermally stable polymer that is semi-crystalline in nature. It has properties such as high temperature resistance, hydrolysis resistance, self-lubrication, easy processing, and high mechanical strength, due to which it has applications in several industries such as electrical & electronics, aerospace, automotive, oil & gas, medical and others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for PEEK in aerospace and automotive industries drives the market growth

Growing demand for high temperature resistance materials act as a driver in the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High Price as compared to conventional materials

Increasing competition from hybrid polymers and composites

Global PEEK Market Segmentation:

By Type

Unfilled

Carbon Filled

Glass Filled

By Application

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Medical

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Evonik and Vland signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA). The agreement is built to bring benefits to both the companies with new product developments. Due to this partnership, innovation as well as R&D activities of both the companies will be enhanced.

In April 2017, Victrex plc announced the acquisition of global manufacturer of PEEK based fibres. The acquisition took place between both the companies so as to increase the sales of aerospace, automotive and industrial markets

Competitive Analysis:

Global PEEK market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of PEEK market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in PEEK market are Victrex PLC, Solvay S.A., Evonik, SABIC, Panjin Zhongrun High Performance Polymers Co. Ltd, Celanese Corporation, Zyex Ltd, Quadrant Epp Surlon India Ltd, Prototype & Plastic Mold Co. Inc., Jrlon Inc., J. K. Overseas, Darter Plastics Inc., Caledonian Ferguson Timpson Ltd, Tri-Mack Plastics Manufacturing Corp., A. Schulman

