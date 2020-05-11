Global Pediatric Dental Crown Market Competitive Strategies and Worldwide Demand with Top players- 3M, Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC (Subsidiary of Cantel Medical), NuSmile Ltd., Kinder Krowns, Figaro Crowns

Global Pediatric Dental Crown Market By Type (Stainless Steel, Composite Strip, Zirconia Ceramic, Resin Veneer, Polycarbonate, Metals), Product Type (Permanent, Temporary), Disease Type (Dental Caries, Enamel Disorders, Others), End User (Dental Clinics, Hospitals, Dental Laboratories, Other), Distribution Channel (Direct Tender, Retail Sales), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America Market Trends and Forecast to 2027.

Pediatric dental crown market is expected to gain growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 357.53 million by 2027 from USD 223.56 million in 2019. Increasing prevalence of dental disorders in children and adoption of aesthetic approach towards restorative procedures of primary teeth are the major factors contributing to the growth of pediatric dental crown market globally.

The major players covered in the report 3M, Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC (Subsidiary of Cantel Medical), NuSmile Ltd., Kinder Krowns, Figaro Crowns, INC., Denovo Dental, Acero Crowns, Sprig Oral Health Technologies, Inc., Edelweiss Dentistry Products GMBH, SML, Cheng Crowns, Dentsply Sirona, among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Pediatric dental crown market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to pediatric dental crown market.

Many product and technology developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide which are also accelerating the pediatric dental crown market.

Collaboration, joint ventures and other strategies enhances the company market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for organisation to improve their offering for pediatric dental crown through expanded model range.

As per the World Health Organization’s (WHO) 2015 Global Burden of Disease Study, dental caries is a major public health problem affecting approximately 560 million children globally. People of all age groups are at the risk of dental caries, but children and adolescents are at the highest risk. In primary stages, dental caries cause difficulties in eating and having a comfortable lifestyle. However, in several cases it may result in permanent damage of the teeth requiring restorative procedures.

This pediatric dental crown market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographical expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Pediatric Dental Crown Market Scope and Market Size

Pediatric dental crown market is segmented on the basis of type, product type, disease type, end users and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into is segmented into zirconia ceramic, stainless steel, composite strip, resin veneer, polycarbonate, and metals. Stainless steel hold the highest share as they are predominantly used by dental professionals to restore permanent molars in children to prevent further decaying and offer an alternative to remove the decaying tooth. They could also be used for primary teeth as well. They can the entire tooth and are hard to damage. Moreover, these crowns are highly affordable making them a favourable choice for pediatric crowns.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into permanent and temporary. The highest share is held by permanent crowns as they are necessary for proceeding with restorative and preventive dental care needs of children as opposed to temporary crowns that are used as an alternative till the permanent crown arrives.

On the basis of disease type, the market is segmented into dental caries, enamel disorders, and others. The highest share is held by dental caries it the disease is prevalent among children of all age groups and one of the major conditions that require tooth restoration and dental crowns. As per a publication by WHO, early childhood caries (ECC) is a worldwide pandemic with prevalence across all geographies among the children aged 3-5 years. As per the publication, the U.S. has a prevalence of 40% with children acquiring dental caries by kindergarten, as compared to 12% of the United Kingdom among 3-year-old children.

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into dental clinics, dental laboratories, hospitals and others. In 2020, dental clinics segment is dominating in the market because dental clinics are the primary diagnosis and treatment provider for restorative procedures of teeth. Dental clinics hold the highest market share as these establishments offer trained professionals with specialization in dental care. Patients facing dental problems that might require tooth restoration are most likely to go these facilities.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct tender, and retail sales. Direct tender segment holds the highest market share as it offers more profit to manufacturers and end users alike.

Pediatric Dental Crown Market Country Level Analysis

Pediatric dental crown market is analysed and market size information is provided by country, type, product type, disease type, end user, and distribution channel as referenced above.

The regions covered in pediatric dental crown market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

High prevalence of dental caries across all age groups of children is the major factor which stimulates the pediatric dental crown market in the U.S.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Strategic Initiatives by Pediatric Dental Crown for Market Acquisition

Pediatric dental crown market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in pediatric dental crown market, volume of imaging exams, impact of technological development and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the pediatric dental crown market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

To comprehend Global Pediatric Dental Crown market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Pediatric Dental Crown market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

