Global Pea Protein Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

The global pea protein market was valued at US$ 31.80 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 180.35 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 24.23 % during a forecast period.

Pea protein is a food preservative that has a neutral taste and is used in numerous food applications includes the bakery, beverages, and snacks. It is also used as a substitute to protein derived from dairy products includes cheese and yogurt.

Shifting lifestyle by accommodating a healthier lifestyle, growing anxiety towards lactose intolerance, enlargement of nutraceutical industries, and high requirement for gluten-free products are expected to dominate the pea protein market. Furthermore, lack of awareness among populace concerning pea protein is expected to limiting the growth in the global pea protein market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the global pea protein market and contains considerate insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with appropriate set of traditions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments by material, type, end-user and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global pea protein market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Dry textured pea protein sector is expected to dominate the global pea protein market growth. The dominance position is attributed to the rising its usage in bakery products, nutritional health supplements, and meat. These products find wide use as texturizing agents in meat goods that it offers excellent emulsification, high solubility, and good water-binding characteristics. Increasing product adoption in processed meats, beverages, energy bars, and supplements is expected to further fuel product demand.

Dietary supplements sector is expected to share significant growth in the global pea protein market. This growth in the market is attributed to the expansion of the nutraceutical industry in developing countries, raising awareness among populace regarding nutritious and healthy diet, and increasing domestic consumption of nutritional supplements.

Isolates are estimated to grow at a high rate of CAGR during the forecast period. Isolates contain protein content nearly about 95%, which offerings its application as dietary supplements in the sports nutrition industry. These products are also widely used as texturizing agents in meat goods. These products offer properties such as excellent emulsification, high amino acid content, good water-binding characteristics, and high solubility. Development of the sports nutrition sector in developed countries like the U.S., Germany, and the UK across the globe is expected to boost product consumption during the forecast period.

North America is expected to share substantial growth in the global pea protein market. The reason behind the global pea protein market growth is attributed to the high demand for gluten-free products in the United States. Growing concern regarding cardiovascular diseases, and rising sports nutrition industry is also expected to boom the pea protein market in this region. Extensive availability of raw materials and the presence of manufacturing key players in this region is expected to boost demand for pea proteins in the region. The market is increasing especially with the increasing demand of French-grown yellow peas, which is also copyrighted by Roquette under the name of Nutralys.

The Scope of the Report Global Pea Protein Market

Global Pea Protein Market, By Type

• Isolates

• Concentrates

• Textured

Global Pea Protein Market, By Form

• Dry

• Liquid

Global Pea Protein Market, By Application

• Meat extenders & analogues

• Bakery Goods

• Dietary Supplements

• Beverage

• Others

Global Pea Protein Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players

• Fenchem Biotek Ltd

• Prinova Group LLC

• Yantai Shuangta Food Co

• AGT Food & Ingredients, Inc.

• Burcon Nutrascience

• Shandong Huatai Food

• Yantai Oriental Protein Tech Co

• Shandong Jianyuan Foods Co

• Axiom Foods Inc.

• World Food Processing LLC.

• Yantai T Full Biotech Co. Ltd.

• Yantai Shuangta Food Co

• Suzhou Wanshen Flour Products Co

• Cosucra Groupe Warcoing

• Nutri-Pea Limited

• Sotexpro

• Roquette Freres

• Glanbia Plc

• Shandong Jindu Talin Foods Co

