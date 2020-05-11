 Global PDX Models Market Analysis, Industry Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Growth Opportunities Forecast to 2025

Global PDX Models Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The point-to-point explanation of the PDX models market’s assembling framework, the utilization of progression, finishes of the world market players, vendors and shippers’ organization, and the express business information and their improvement plans which would help the clients for future blueprints and development wanted to make due in the PDX models market. The report incorporates the most recent improvements and new discharges to draw in our clients to the arrangement, business choices, and complete their required executions later on. The report concentrates more on current business and present-day degrees of progress, future strategy changes, and opportunities for the market

Key Points: Global PDX Models Market

Charles River is going to dominate the PDX models market following with Crown Bioscience Inc., Champion Oncology, Inc., The Jackson Laboratory, Oncodesign, Wuxi Apptec, Horizon Discovery Group plc, Pharma test Services Ltd, Aragen Bioscience (Subsidiary of GVK Biosciences Private Limited), MI Bioresearch Inc., EUROPDX, Creative Animodel, Urolead, Xentech, Hera BioLabs and EPO BERLIN-BUCH GMBH among others.

The mice models segment is dominating the global PDX models market.

Respiratory tumor models segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 15.3% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Application of PDX model in cancer research

1) Drug screening and biomarker development

PDX model has been generated and used in several retrospective studies and more recently in preclinical trials. Several researches using PDX model in breast cancer, renal cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer showed that the drug response rates in PDX models correlate with those observed in the clinic, both for targeted agents and for classic cytotoxins

2) Co-clinical trial

The co-clinical trial denotes a clinical trial conducted in parallel with preclinical trial. The relevant clinical, biological, and pharmacologic information (i.e., somatic mutational background, germline single nucleotide polymorphism variations, responsiveness to specific regimens, imaging, microarray data, and proteomics profiles) are analyzed comprehensively, and integrated to identify biomarkers that predict a response to specific treatment

3) Precision medicine

Oncology research has evolved in parallel with the improved understanding of the cancer genotype and phenotype, leading to a new era of precision medicine. This is colloquially termed “the right drug, for the right patient, at the right time.” In contrast to the conventional chemotherapy, the precision medicine combines individual patient’s characteristics, i.e., the genomic landscape of each tumor with molecularly targeted agents or immunotherapeutics to maximize treatment efficacy and minimize side effects

Key Drivers:

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of rising number of pharmaceutical R&D activities in cancer research, advantages offered by PDX models offer compared with the classic approach, rising need for personalized medicine and increasing support for cancer research activities from government and non-government organization.

Market Segmentation: Global PDX Models Market

The global PDX models market is segmented based on type into two notable segments; mice models and rat models. In 2018, mice models segment is valued to rule with the highest market share 2025.

The global PDX models market is segmented in tumor type categories into six notable segments; respiratory tumor models, urological tumor models, gastrointestinal tumor models, hematological tumor models, gynecological tumor models and others. In 2018, respiratory tumor models segment is valued to rule with the highest market shares by 2025, rising at the highest CAGR.

The global PDX models market is segmented in application into preclinical drug development and oncology research and biomarker analysis. In 2018, preclinical drug development and oncology research segment is valued to rule with highest market shares and rising at the highest CAGR.

The global PDX models market is segmented in end user into contract research organization (CRO), academic and research institutions and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. In 2018, contract research organization (CRO) segment is valued to rule with highest market shares and rising at the highest CAGR.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions North America Europe Asia-Pacific South America and Middle East & Africa



