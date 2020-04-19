Global PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Market 2020 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
According to this study, over the next five years the PC Water / Liquid Cooling System market will register a 5.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 215.2 million by 2025, from $ 173.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in PC Water / Liquid Cooling System business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of PC Water / Liquid Cooling System market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the PC Water / Liquid Cooling System value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Triple Radiator Liquid Cooling System
Dual Radiator Liquid Cooling System
Single Radiator Liquid Cooling System
Dual Radiator Liquid Cooling System represents the largest share of the worldwide PC Water / Liquid Cooling System market, with a market share of 40%.
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Online Sales
Offline Store Sales
The Offline Store Sales holds an important share in terms of applications, accounted for the market share close to 75%.
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Corsair
Cooler Master
Thermaltake
EKWB Liquid Cooling
DeepCool
Koolance
Shenzhen Fluence
XSPC
NZXT
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
