Global Patient Temperature Management Market Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Global patient temperature management market was valued US$ 2.42 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 4.23 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.23% during a forecast period.

The patient temperature management market is segmented into the products, end users, application, and region. In terms of products, the global patient temperature management market is classified into patient warming systems, and patient cooling systems. Based on the end users, the global patient temperature management market is divided into surgical center, emergency care units, and ambulatory sites. A further application, global patient temperature management market are split perioperative care, newborn care, and acute care.

Patient temperature management systems helps in avoiding complications related to surgeries such as perioperative hypothermia and surgical site infection.

Based on products, patient warming systems dominates the market due to increased application of the pre-surgery during provision of general anesthesia to curb pre-operative complications.

In terms of application, cardiology segment will grow considerably during the forecast years owing to increasing number of people suffering from CVDS and demand for advanced cardiac treatment.

The important drivers rising growth in the global patient temperature management market are rise in incidences of nervous system and cardiovascular disorders, technological enhancements, and development of mobile devices. Increasing number of surgical procedures is one of the significant factors impacting growth of the patient temperature management market.

Price pressures on vendors in the US market, product recall is hampering the market growth. Additionally, high cost of IVTM systems is hindering the market growth.

The key opportunity of the market is establishing foothold, increase in cardiovascular events, and tourism for medical procedures.

Expenses on R&D is high is key challenge of the market. In business & monitoring, rise in cost of temperature management devices is also the challenge of the global patient temperature management market.

Geographically, Asia Pascific is expected to grow at a CAGR during the forecast period due to presence of high growth opportunities to cater to the unmet needs of the target population in this region. The growth in the patient temperature management market in the U.K. is attributed to the estimated rise in incidences of heart surgeries and increase in number of cosmetic surgeries.

Key players operating in global patient temperature management market Stryker Corporation, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Medtronic, Bard Medical, Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products, LLC, 3M Company, The 37Company, Smiths Medical, Geratherm Medical AG, Inditherm Plc, and Atom Medical Corporation.

The Scope of Global Patient Temperature Management Market:

Global Patient Temperature Management Market, by Products:

• Patient Warming Systems

o Convective Warming Systems

o Surface Warming Systems

o Intravascular Warming Systems

• Patient Cooling Systems

o Surface Cooling Systems

o Intravascular Cooling Systems

Global Patient Temperature Management Market, by End users:

• Surgical Center

• Emergency Care Units

• Ambulatory Sites

Global Patient Temperature Management Market, by Application:

• Perioperative Care

• Newborn Care

• Acute Care

Global Patient Temperature Management Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key Players Operating In Global Patient Temperature Management Market:

• Stryker Corporation

• ZOLL Medical Corporation

• Medtronic

• Bard Medical

• Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products, LLC

• 3M Company

• The 37Company

• Smiths Medical

• Geratherm Medical AG

• Inditherm Plc

• Atom Medical Corporation

