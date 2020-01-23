Global Paper Edge Protectors Market: Growth Analysis By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast Analysis

The global paper edge protectors market is expected to witness a massive revenue generation in coming years. This revenue of the market is primarily backed by sustained rapid industrialization across the globe. Also, owing to rising demand in industries such as manufacturing and food and beverages industry the global paper edge protectors market is expected to witness a consistent growth in the forecast of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, with growth in industrial production levels in countries such as China and Japan, the global paper edge protectors market is expected to witness a robust expansion in coming years.

A report by Transparency Market Research provides valuable insights to the players and helps them in better decision making and generate better future. The report provides actionable information to players covering various facets such as key drivers, opportunities, challenges, notable developments, and prominent players of global paper edge protectors market for the forecast of 2019 to 2027.

Global Paper Edge Protectors Market: Notable Developments

Kunert Peiting GmbH & Co KG has announced that the company will be expanding its peiting plant in Germany. The organization is also planning to launch its latest state of the art production line for paper edge protectors. The new production line is aimed support the company to support the elevation of production capacity of the company. This allows the company to hold a substantial share in global paper edge protectors market.

VpK Packaging Group acquired Finland’s leading paper edge protector manufacturer -Corenso. The acquisition of the company will allow VpK Packaging Group to penetrate the paper edge protector market in Europe and China, and is projected to boost the production capacity of the company. Moreover, the company is expecting to expand with this acquisition in terms of revenue.

However, the landscape of the global paper edge protectors market is highly competitive. Moreover, the presence of various players in the market is also expected to toughen the competition for new players. In order to overcome this challenge, the new comers are looking forward to merge with prominent players so as to acquire necessary resources to compete against the giants of the global paper edge protectors market.

Whereas, established players of the global paper edge protectors market are acquiring various small businesses so as to expand their product portfolio and production capacity. This allows the players to gain a competitive edge to the players over their rivals in terms of technology and human resources.

Global Paper Edge Protectors Market: Key Drivers

As a result of growing demand for large rolls of papers in various media publications and periodicals, the requirement to protect the roll from opening has elevated exponentially in recent times. This as a result, is expected to influence the growth of global paper edge protectors market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2017. Moreover, rising technological developments that can improve the production of paper edge protectors is also projected to support the growth of the market in coming years.

Besides, demand for protecting the edge of the paper from getting contaminated is also expected to boost the paper edge protector market in the forecast tenure. Furthermore, the global market for paper edge protector is also experiencing the projected growth as a result of rising application of paperboard as raw material for the production of edge protectors.

Global Paper Edge Protectors Market: Regional Analysis

Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to showcase the largest share of growth for paper edge protector market. The accelerated growth of the market is majorly driven by the rising use of paper edge protectors in various industries of India, China, Japan and South Korea.

Moreover, growing demand for paper edge protectors in order to improve the shelf life of paper rolls is also a crucial factor that is projected to influence the momentum of Asia Pacific in growth of global paper edge protectors market during the forecast of 2019 to 2027.