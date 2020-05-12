Global Paper Chemicals Market Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Global Paper Chemicals Market was valued at US$ 17.8 Bn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 25.5 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6 % during forecast period.



The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global paper chemicals market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in global paper chemicals market.

The growing demand for paper products, such as cups, wraps, and baggage, from the food industry and the use of paper in print media, such as magazines and newspapers will also augment the demand for paper. This will induce chemical manufacturers to develop new and advanced products, which in turn, will boost the market’s growth prospects.

Demand for packaging and sanitary and household grades of paper should help increase the market. The major driver behind the growth of the global pulp and paper chemicals market is the rising demand for specialty papers in packaging as well as printing applications. Recycling in the pulp and paper industry increases the demand for different specialty chemicals, thereby driving the pulp and paper chemicals market. Increasing literacy rate particularly in emerging economies, such as India, and rising demand for papers with high print quality and performance are expected to drive the pulp and paper chemicals market.

By Form, specialty chemicals are expected to be the largest segment of the Paper Chemicals market during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is mainly driven by the increasing demand for specialty paper in the packaging industry for packaging of food beverage products.

The bleaching chemicals are highly used in the paper manufacturing industry to eliminate the dark colored lignin impurities that are present in the pulp and to increase the brightness, lighten the color, reduce pitch content, and improve the clarity of pulp.

In terms of value, pulp chemicals is projected to be the largest segment during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to recent capacity expansions in pulp production.

Basic chemicals, such as caustic soda, sodium carbonate, and mineral acids, are used as a catalyst or for chelating in the specialty pulp and paper industry. Chlorine dioxide is extensively used in modern pulp bleaching. It is produced from sodium chlorate at the site, in most cases. It functions via oxidative reactions, thus preventing the formation of chlorinated organic compounds. Chlorine dioxide is the most preferred bleaching agent for the elemental chlorine-free (ECF) chemical pulp bleaching process, which has a strong demand, as it offers the highest product quality and causes the minimum amount of pollution among all oxidants.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in the global market and is anticipated to maintain this trend during the forecast period. China is one of the largest consumer of pulp and fiber treatment chemicals, which include bleaching and pulping specialties and deinking agents. Because it is deficient in pulp resources, China imports significant volumes of wastepaper and paperboard for conversion to pulp. Thus, it has the highest consumption of deinking agents and bleaching specialties in the world. North America is projected to witness moderate growth on account of stringent regulations pertaining to the production of pulp and paper, imposed by environmental bodies.

Scope of Paper Chemicals Market:

Global Paper Chemicals Market, by Form

• Specialty

• Commodity

Global Paper Chemicals Market, by Product Type

• Pulp Chemicals

• Functional Chemicals

• Process Chemicals

Global Paper Chemicals Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating In Global Paper Chemicals Market:

• Kemira Oyj

• BASF

• Solenis

• Akzonobel N.V.

• Ecolab

• Ashland Inc.

• Harima Chemicals Group

• Buckman Laboratories International Inc.

• Archroma

• Chemisphere Paper Technologies

