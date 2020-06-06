Global Oxygen Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Oxygen market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Oxygen market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Oxygen is a chemical element with symbol O and atomic number 8. It is a member of the chalcogen group on the periodic table and is a highly reactive nonmetal and oxidizing agent that readily forms oxides with most elements as well as other compounds. By mass, oxygen is the third-most abundant element in the universe, after hydrogen and helium. At standard temperature and pressure, two atoms of the element bind to form dioxygen, a colorless and odorless diatomic gas with the formula O2. This is an important part of the atmosphere and diatomic oxygen gas constitutes 20.8% of the Earth’s atmosphere. Additionally, as oxides the element also makes up almost half of the Earth’s crust.

Major factors driving growth of this market include the stable development of metallurgy, ceramics, glass, medical and other industries, the improvement of Oxygen-generating Technology, Decline in production costs, The currently promoting energy-saving and emission-reduction by government.

Asia-Pacific market is expected to become the fastest growing market, increasing product availability is the key point.

Asia-Pacific is poised to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to Rapid development of metallurgy, medical treatment and chemical industry, increasing environmental awareness in this region, and rising focus of prominent players on the APAC market increasing technology level.

The average price will fall further

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials. Strong market competition is resulting in annual 3 percent price erosion.

Applied to the Medical areas will become a new growth point

Increasing demand for safe and user-friendly technologies, and geriatric population growth with long-term respiratory disorders is expected to global medical oxygen market size over the forecast period. In terms of geography, developed markets of the U.S. and Europe will continue witnessing steady demand, while market will largely be driven by Asia Pacific during forecast period.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Oxygen market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Oxygen industry.

The research report studies the Oxygen market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Oxygen market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Oxygen market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by revenue and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Oxygen market: Segment Analysis

The global Oxygen market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue and sales for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided sales according to the consumption of the product.

Global Oxygen market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Global Oxygen market: Key Players

The report lists the major manufacturers in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Medical Oxygen

Industrial Oxygen

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Metallurgical Industry

Chemical Industry

Medical

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Oxygen market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Oxygen key manufacturers in this market include:

Linde Group

AirLiquide

Praxair

Air Product

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Airgas

MESSER

Air Water

Yingde Gases

HANGZHOU HANGYANG

SCGC

Baosteel Gases

Foshan Huate

