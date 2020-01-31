Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market Size, Share, Forecast and Strategy 2025

Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market

As orthopedic robotics provide surgeons with a precise, repeatable and controlled ability to perform procedures, they are increasingly transforming the landscape of orthopedic surgery industry. Global demand for orthopedic surgical robots in 2025 will explode to more than $XXX billion to set up a new history high peak. This represents an astonishing 30.8% increase yearly by annual revenue between 2016 and 2025, and a cumulative market total of $XXX billion during 2017-2025, owing to the substantial increase of robot-based and computer-assisted surgery procedures for knee, hip, trauma, spine and shoulder.

Global Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market 2016-2025: Market Size, Share, Forecast and Strategy is based on a comprehensive research of the orthopedic surgical robots market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

• Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

• Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global orthopedic surgical robots market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through OMR’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

The report also quantifies global orthopedic surgical robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of surgery type, product, equipment and region.

Based on surgery type, the global market is segmented into the following sections with annual revenue data available for each section over 2014-2025. Technological advancement and applications for each section are discussed.

Knee Surgery

• Hip Surgery

• Other Surgeries

Based on product, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 for each section.

Robotic Systems

• Instruments and Accessories

• System Services

Based on equipment type, the global market is split into the following segments with annual revenue in 2016, 2017, and 2025 provided for each section. Technological status of each class of equipment is also included.

Robot Machines

• Navigation Systems

• Planners and Simulators

• Other Equipment

Geographically, the following five regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

APAC (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets and national markets by surgery type (knee surgery, hip surgery, and other orthopedic surgeries) over the forecast years is also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles global orthopedic surgical robot vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Highlighted with 30 tables and 53 figures, this 152-page report provides timely data and detailed analysis to help clients targeting the global market to identify business opportunities and benchmark effective strategies.

Key Players:

Brainlab AG

Curexo Technology Corp.

DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

Kinamed Inc.

Mazor Robotics Ltd.

Medtronic Inc.

Merge Healthcare

OMNIlife Science, Inc.

Shenzhen Institutes of Advanced Technology (SIAT)

Simbionix USA Corp.

Smith & Nephew PLC

Stryker Corp. / MAKO

Think Surgical, Inc.

Wright Medical Technology, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

