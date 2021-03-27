“Global Opioids Market 2020 Industry Development – (Sanofi SA Pfizer Inc Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH Teva Pha…More)”

Report Title: Opioids Market in 2020: Global Industry Growth Analysis, Size, Share, Future Trends, Segmentation, Demands and Top Players Updates by Forecast to 2027

Introduction, Opioids are drugs that act on the nervous system to relieve pain. The term opioid refers to all substances (exogenous or endogenous) with morphine-like properties. They are the most widely prescribed medications to treat moderate to severe chronic pain. These analgesics are used to manage pain in cancer patients and to treat severe constant pain in patients who suffer from terminal illnesses., The main purpose of opioids is to treat conditions inducing chronic pain such as cancers, arthritis, lower back pain, and fibromyalgia. The market for opioids is increasing due to the growing geriatric population, coupled with an increasing focus on palliative care and technological advancements in opioids. However, drug misuse and addiction are likely to hamper the market growth over the forecast period., The global opioids market is growing at a rapid pace. The global opioids market is expected to reach USD 29,535.80 million by 2023 from USD 19,554.49 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. , In 2017, the market was led by the Americas with a 77.49% share, followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific with shares of 10.69% and 8.1%, respectively., The market has been segmented based on product, application, and end-user. , The global opioids market on the basis of product has been segmented into immediate-release/short-acting opioid and extended-release/long-acting opioid. Immediate-release/short-acting opioid is further sub-segmented into codeine, oxycodone, hydrocodone, fentanyl, morphine, propoxyphene, and others. Extended-release/long-acting opioid is further sub-segmented into oxycodone, hydrocodone, methadone, fentanyl, morphine, oxymorphone, and others. The extended-release opioid segment accounted for the larger market share of 65.21% in 2017, with a market value of USD 12,750.91 million; it is expected to register a CAGR of 6.96% during the forecast period., The global opioids market on the basis of application has been segmented into pain relief and anesthesia. Pain relief is further sub-segmented into cancer pain, postoperative pain management, low-back pain, orthopedic pain, neuropathic pain, and fibromyalgia. Anesthesia is further sub-segmented into cough suppression, diarrhea suppression, and de-addiction. The pain relief segment accounted for the largest market share of 38.09% in 2017, with a market value of USD 7,448.51 million; it is expected to register a CAGR of 6.28% during the forecast period., The global opioids market on the basis of end user has been segmented into hospitals and clinics, pharmacies, academic research institutes, and others. The hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest market share of 50.51% in 2017, with a market value of USD 9,876.99 million; it is expected to register a CAGR of 6.90% during the forecast period

Key Players: –

Sanofi SAPfizer IncBoehringer Ingelheim GmbHTeva Pharmaceutical Industries LtdAllergan Inc.Purdue Pharma L.PWest-Ward Pharmaceuticals CorporationSun Pharmaceutical Industries LtdEgalet CorporationJanssen Global Services, LLCVertice Pharma LLCMallinckrodt

Target Audience

Opioids manufacturers

Opioids Suppliers

Opioids companies

Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Study Objectives:

To provide insights about factors, influencing and affecting the market growth.

To provide historically and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their countries.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on types, application, end user and others.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

