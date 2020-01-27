Global Operational Database Management System Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2020 to 2025

An operational database management system which is also called OLTP -On Line Transaction Processing databases are used to manage rapidly increasing and changing data in real-time. The database allows to modify the data which includes add, change or delete data, doing it in real-time. In Operational database, all kinds of business information such as information about a business department, employees, proposals, and training status among others are stored in the database in real time.

This market is driven by the increasing demand of the cost-effective and flexible solutions in cloud along with features like elasticity, scalability and automated backup. Demand for operational database will increase in data depository of various organization is becoming difficult to manage with the traditional approach. The demand of operational database is increasing across various industries such as healthcare, government, energy, insurance, financial services, entertainment, education and telecom among others.

North America is dominating the market of operational database owing to the presence of global players such as Oracle Corporation which is one of the leading firm in data base management system and thereby contributes majorly in growth of operational database.

In 2017, the global Operational Database Management System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Operational Database Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Operational Database Management System development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle

Microsoft

SAP SE

IBM

Amazon Web Services

Google

Fujitsu

MarkLogic

InterSystems

MongoDB

Aerospike

Datastax

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software-as-a-Service

On-premise

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

IT & Telecommunications

Government & Defense

Transportation

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Energy & Utilities

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

