Global Operational Database Management System Market: Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2020 to 2025

An operational database management system which is also called OLTP -On Line Transaction Processing databases are used to manage rapidly increasing and changing data in real-time. The database allows to modify the data which includes add, change or delete data, doing it in real-time. In Operational database, all kinds of business information such as information about a business department, employees, proposals, and training status among others are stored in the database in real time.
This market is driven by the increasing demand of the cost-effective and flexible solutions in cloud along with features like elasticity, scalability and automated backup. Demand for operational database will increase in data depository of various organization is becoming difficult to manage with the traditional approach. The demand of operational database is increasing across various industries such as healthcare, government, energy, insurance, financial services, entertainment, education and telecom among others.
North America is dominating the market of operational database owing to the presence of global players such as Oracle Corporation which is one of the leading firm in data base management system and thereby contributes majorly in growth of operational database.
In 2017, the global Operational Database Management System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Operational Database Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Operational Database Management System development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Oracle
Microsoft
SAP SE
IBM
Amazon Web Services
Fujitsu
MarkLogic
InterSystems
MongoDB
Aerospike
Datastax
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software-as-a-Service
On-premise
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
IT & Telecommunications
Government & Defense
Transportation
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Retail
Energy & Utilities
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Operational Database Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Operational Database Management System development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Operational Database Management System are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
