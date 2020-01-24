Global Online Trading Platform Market by Type, Growth Analysis, Vertical, Region, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2025

The research report on the Global Online Trading Platform Market offers a comprehensive analysis, synthesis, and interpretation of data gathered about the market from the number of reliable sources. In addition, the information has analysed with the help of primary as well as secondary research methodologies to offer a holistic view of the target market. Likewise, the Online Trading Platform Market report offers an in-house analysis of global economic conditions and related economic factors and indicators to evaluate their impact on the market historically. The report provides a broad segmentation of the market by categorizing the market into application, type, and geographical regions. This study also analyses the market share, market status, growth rate, market drivers, future trends, market opportunities & challenges, sales channels, risk & entry barriers, market players, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The Online Trading Platform Market report delivers the growth prospects as well as the current scenario of the market. In addition, to assess the market size, the global market report offers a brief outlook of the market by synthesis, study, and addition of data form the number of sources. Moreover, this report covers in-depth insights, market revenue, and other significant data about the target market. The research report offers a complete analysis about market trends, restraints, drivers, as well opportunities offered by the industry. In addition to this, the Online Trading Platform Market report extensively covers the detailed and insightful data about the several major manufacturers operating in this market. This report also offers supply chain trends, financial data, products & services, key developments, acquisitions & mergers, current & future growth strategies, technological developments, and market footprint of the leading players in the global market.

Furthermore, the report offers an in-depth assessment of the Online Trading Platform Market by highlighting data on several aspects that may include opportunities, market drivers, as well as threats. However, this data can aid providers to make proper decision making before investing into the Online Trading Platform Market. In addition, the research report has been designed on the basis of an in-depth analysis of the target market along with inputs from market professional. The report focuses on the comprehensive landscape of the market and growth prospects over the forecast period. The Online Trading Platform Market report also comprises a broad overview of the major retailers operating in the target market. Likewise, this report presents the global and regional market with the brief study of the market growth prospects in this market. The report also shed lights on the extensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the market and leading companies with their market contribution, marketing strategies and recent developments in the market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Online Trading Platform market will register a 5.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 16780 million by 2025, from $ 13760 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Online Trading Platform business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Online Trading Platform market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Online Trading Platform value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Commissions

Transaction Fees

Other Related Service Fees

Commissions had the biggest market share of 86% in 2018.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Institutional Investors

Retail Investors

Institutional Investors is the greatest segment of Online Trading Platform application, with a share of 67% in 2018.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Fidelity

MarketAxess

TD Ameritrade

E*TRADE

Interactive Brokers

Ally Invest

Merrill Edge

Charles

Huobi Group

Plus500

AAX

ErisX

Octagon Strategy Limited

Tradestation

BitPay

EToro

Bitfinex

Eoption

Bitstamp

Blockstream

Xena Exchange

Tilde Trading

SIMEX

Cezex

GSR

DigiFinex

Kraken

Templum

Tradeweb

Unchained Capital

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Online Trading Platform market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Online Trading Platform market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Online Trading Platform players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Online Trading Platform with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Online Trading Platform submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Online Trading Platform Market Size 2015-2025

2.1.2 Online Trading Platform Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Online Trading Platform Segment by Type

2.2.1 Commissions

2.2.2 Commissions

2.2.3 Other Related Service Fees

2.3 Online Trading Platform Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Online Trading Platform Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

2.3.2 Global Online Trading Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)

2.4 Online Trading Platform Segment by Application

2.4.1 Institutional Investors

2.4.2 Retail Investors

2.5 Online Trading Platform Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Online Trading Platform Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global Online Trading Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

3 Global Online Trading Platform by Players

3.1 Global Online Trading Platform Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Online Trading Platform Market Size by Players (2018-2020)

3.1.2 Global Online Trading Platform Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)

3.2 Global Online Trading Platform Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Online Trading Platform by Regions

4.1 Online Trading Platform Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Online Trading Platform Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Online Trading Platform Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Online Trading Platform Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Online Trading Platform Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Online Trading Platform Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Online Trading Platform Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Online Trading Platform Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Online Trading Platform Market Size by Regions

6.2 APAC Online Trading Platform Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Online Trading Platform Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Online Trading Platform by Countries

7.2 Europe Online Trading Platform Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Online Trading Platform Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Online Trading Platform by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Online Trading Platform Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Online Trading Platform Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Online Trading Platform Market Forecast

10.1 Global Online Trading Platform Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

10.2 Global Online Trading Platform Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Online Trading Platform Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Online Trading Platform Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Online Trading Platform Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Fidelity

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Online Trading Platform Product Offered

11.1.3 Fidelity Online Trading Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Fidelity News

11.2 MarketAxess

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Online Trading Platform Product Offered

11.2.3 MarketAxess Online Trading Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 MarketAxess News

11.3 TD Ameritrade

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Online Trading Platform Product Offered

11.3.3 TD Ameritrade Online Trading Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 TD Ameritrade News

11.4 E*TRADE

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Online Trading Platform Product Offered

11.4.3 E*TRADE Online Trading Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 E*TRADE News

11.5 Interactive Brokers

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Online Trading Platform Product Offered

11.5.3 Interactive Brokers Online Trading Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Interactive Brokers News

11.6 Ally Invest

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Online Trading Platform Product Offered

11.6.3 Ally Invest Online Trading Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Ally Invest News

11.7 Merrill Edge

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Online Trading Platform Product Offered

11.7.3 Merrill Edge Online Trading Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Merrill Edge News

11.8 Charles

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Online Trading Platform Product Offered

11.8.3 Charles Online Trading Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Charles News

11.9 Huobi Group

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Online Trading Platform Product Offered

11.9.3 Huobi Group Online Trading Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Huobi Group News

11.10 Plus500

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Online Trading Platform Product Offered

11.10.3 Plus500 Online Trading Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Plus500 News

11.11 AAX

11.12 ErisX

11.13 Octagon Strategy Limited

11.14 Tradestation

11.15 BitPay

11.16 EToro

11.17 Bitfinex

11.18 Eoption

11.19 Bitstamp

11.20 Blockstream

11.21 Xena Exchange

11.22 Tilde Trading

11.23 SIMEX

11.24 Cezex

11.25 GSR

11.26 DigiFinex

11.27 Kraken

11.28 Templum

11.29 Tradeweb

11.30 Unchained Capital

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

