Global Online Trading Platform Market by Type, Growth Analysis, Vertical, Region, Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2025

The research report on the Global Online Trading Platform Market offers a comprehensive analysis, synthesis, and interpretation of data gathered about the market from the number of reliable sources. In addition, the information has analysed with the help of primary as well as secondary research methodologies to offer a holistic view of the target market. Likewise, the Online Trading Platform Market report offers an in-house analysis of global economic conditions and related economic factors and indicators to evaluate their impact on the market historically. The report provides a broad segmentation of the market by categorizing the market into application, type, and geographical regions. This study also analyses the market share, market status, growth rate, market drivers, future trends, market opportunities & challenges, sales channels, risk & entry barriers, market players, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The Online Trading Platform Market report delivers the growth prospects as well as the current scenario of the market. In addition, to assess the market size, the global market report offers a brief outlook of the market by synthesis, study, and addition of data form the number of sources. Moreover, this report covers in-depth insights, market revenue, and other significant data about the target market. The research report offers a complete analysis about market trends, restraints, drivers, as well opportunities offered by the industry. In addition to this, the Online Trading Platform Market report extensively covers the detailed and insightful data about the several major manufacturers operating in this market. This report also offers supply chain trends, financial data, products & services, key developments, acquisitions & mergers, current & future growth strategies, technological developments, and market footprint of the leading players in the global market.
Furthermore, the report offers an in-depth assessment of the Online Trading Platform Market by highlighting data on several aspects that may include opportunities, market drivers, as well as threats. However, this data can aid providers to make proper decision making before investing into the Online Trading Platform Market. In addition, the research report has been designed on the basis of an in-depth analysis of the target market along with inputs from market professional. The report focuses on the comprehensive landscape of the market and growth prospects over the forecast period. The Online Trading Platform Market report also comprises a broad overview of the major retailers operating in the target market. Likewise, this report presents the global and regional market with the brief study of the market growth prospects in this market. The report also shed lights on the extensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the market and leading companies with their market contribution, marketing strategies and recent developments in the market.
According to this study, over the next five years the Online Trading Platform market will register a 5.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 16780 million by 2025, from $ 13760 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Online Trading Platform business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Online Trading Platform market by type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Online Trading Platform value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Commissions
Transaction Fees
Other Related Service Fees
Commissions had the biggest market share of 86% in 2018.
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Institutional Investors
Retail Investors
Institutional Investors is the greatest segment of Online Trading Platform application, with a share of 67% in 2018.
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Fidelity
MarketAxess
TD Ameritrade
E*TRADE
Interactive Brokers
Ally Invest
Merrill Edge
Charles
Huobi Group
Plus500
AAX
ErisX
Octagon Strategy Limited
Tradestation
BitPay
EToro
Bitfinex
Eoption
Bitstamp
Blockstream
Xena Exchange
Tilde Trading
SIMEX
Cezex
GSR
DigiFinex
Kraken
Templum
Tradeweb
Unchained Capital
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Online Trading Platform market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Online Trading Platform market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Online Trading Platform players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Online Trading Platform with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Online Trading Platform submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Online Trading Platform Market Size 2015-2025
2.1.2 Online Trading Platform Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Online Trading Platform Segment by Type
2.2.1 Commissions
2.2.2 Commissions
2.2.3 Other Related Service Fees
2.3 Online Trading Platform Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Online Trading Platform Market Size Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
2.3.2 Global Online Trading Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2015-2020)
2.4 Online Trading Platform Segment by Application
2.4.1 Institutional Investors
2.4.2 Retail Investors
2.5 Online Trading Platform Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Online Trading Platform Market Size Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global Online Trading Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)
3 Global Online Trading Platform by Players
3.1 Global Online Trading Platform Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Online Trading Platform Market Size by Players (2018-2020)
3.1.2 Global Online Trading Platform Market Size Market Share by Players (2018-2020)
3.2 Global Online Trading Platform Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2018-2020)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Online Trading Platform by Regions
4.1 Online Trading Platform Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Online Trading Platform Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Online Trading Platform Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Online Trading Platform Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Online Trading Platform Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Online Trading Platform Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Online Trading Platform Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Online Trading Platform Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Online Trading Platform Market Size by Regions
6.2 APAC Online Trading Platform Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Online Trading Platform Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Regions
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Online Trading Platform by Countries
7.2 Europe Online Trading Platform Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Online Trading Platform Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Online Trading Platform by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Online Trading Platform Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Online Trading Platform Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Online Trading Platform Market Forecast
10.1 Global Online Trading Platform Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)
10.2 Global Online Trading Platform Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Online Trading Platform Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Online Trading Platform Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Online Trading Platform Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Fidelity
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Online Trading Platform Product Offered
11.1.3 Fidelity Online Trading Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Fidelity News
11.2 MarketAxess
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Online Trading Platform Product Offered
11.2.3 MarketAxess Online Trading Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 MarketAxess News
11.3 TD Ameritrade
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Online Trading Platform Product Offered
11.3.3 TD Ameritrade Online Trading Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 TD Ameritrade News
11.4 E*TRADE
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Online Trading Platform Product Offered
11.4.3 E*TRADE Online Trading Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 E*TRADE News
11.5 Interactive Brokers
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Online Trading Platform Product Offered
11.5.3 Interactive Brokers Online Trading Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Interactive Brokers News
11.6 Ally Invest
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Online Trading Platform Product Offered
11.6.3 Ally Invest Online Trading Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Ally Invest News
11.7 Merrill Edge
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Online Trading Platform Product Offered
11.7.3 Merrill Edge Online Trading Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Merrill Edge News
11.8 Charles
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Online Trading Platform Product Offered
11.8.3 Charles Online Trading Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Charles News
11.9 Huobi Group
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Online Trading Platform Product Offered
11.9.3 Huobi Group Online Trading Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Huobi Group News
11.10 Plus500
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Online Trading Platform Product Offered
11.10.3 Plus500 Online Trading Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Plus500 News
11.11 AAX
11.12 ErisX
11.13 Octagon Strategy Limited
11.14 Tradestation
11.15 BitPay
11.16 EToro
11.17 Bitfinex
11.18 Eoption
11.19 Bitstamp
11.20 Blockstream
11.21 Xena Exchange
11.22 Tilde Trading
11.23 SIMEX
11.24 Cezex
11.25 GSR
11.26 DigiFinex
11.27 Kraken
11.28 Templum
11.29 Tradeweb
11.30 Unchained Capital
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
