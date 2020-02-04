Global One Off Chopsticks Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global One Off Chopsticks Market was valued US$ 18.90 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

An increase in the demand for throwaway chopsticks, the drivers are specially made of aspen is expected to boost the global one-off chopsticks market growth. The rise in interest in Chinese, particularly among kids is also one of the important aspects are expected to boost the growth of the global one-off chopsticks market. Chopsticks are used in many Asian countries, which is creating a positive impact on the growth of the global one-off chopsticks market.

On the other hand, an increase in environmental awareness because of the deforestation by chopstick manufacturing industry and government rules are expected to limit the market growth in the region.

Bamboo is widely used due to its authenticity and ease in handling features. The wooden or bamboo chopstick is lightweight and easy to handle for people. Fast food has spread across globe with higher chance of chopsticks being utilized with fast foods. Being made from a highly renewable resource, bamboo chopsticks are an eco-friendly alternative to wood because bamboo grows and spreads quickly. Bamboo chopsticks come in reusable or disposable models. Both types are light and comfortable to hold. They are convenient to carry on a camping trip, at a restaurant.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific region is expected hold the dominate postion in global one off chopsticks market. An increase in the number of manufacturing plants coupled with the high availability of aspen in this region is expected to drive the regional one-off chopsticks market. Also, with the government regulations pertaining to deforestation, in China and other Asian countries, manufacturers are progressively shifting their focus toward the North American region. Chinese government is captivating efforts to safeguard its national forests by mentioning inhabitants for using reusable chopsticks.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global One Off chopsticks Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global One Off chopsticks Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global One Off chopsticks Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global One Off chopsticks Market make the report investor’s guide.

• Aspen

• Bamboo

• Others

Global One-Off chopsticks Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Analysed in the Global One-Off chopsticks Market

• Besta Bamboo Machine Co., Ltd.

• Pacific East Company

• Ngoc Chau Enterprise Pte

• Nanchang Sanyou Industrial Co., Ltd.

• Nine Zero Trade & Development Limited (Panda)

• Dom Agri Products

• Bamboo Forever Co., Ltd

