Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

Oleic Acid is a fatty acid that occurs naturally in various animal and vegetable fats and oils. It is an odorless, colorless oil, although commercial samples may be yellowish. In chemical terms, oleic acid is classified as a monounsaturated omega-9 fatty acid, abbreviated with a lipid number of 18:1 cis-9. It has the formula CH3(CH2)7CH=CH(CH2)7COOH. The term “oleic” means related to, or derived from, olive oil which is predominantly composed of oleic acid.

Oleic Acid industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into Oleic Acid industry, the current demand for Oleic Acid product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply. Ordinary Oleic Acid products on the market do not sell well; Oleic Acid’s price is lower than past years. The signal of market price change indicates the trend in the Oleic Acid industry, low-end product has excess capacity, and high-end product is in short supply.

In 2015 the global oleic acid production reached 7.69 million tons as the average growth rate of 4.1% from 2011. In the next five years, the global consumption of Oleic Acid will grow under at a growth rate of 5%.

Oleic Acid product demand market there is also a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, low-end products, excess capacity, there is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share of imports acts, local enterprises export more low-end products overcapacity or molding process basic Materials.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic Oleic Acid, Chinese domestic Oleic Acid has been very mature and advanced, and the performance distance has been shorten compared with the imported Oleic Acid. Developed areas such as North America, Europe, Japan are the still the main

consumers, their consumptions volume share is about 65%.

As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese Oleic Acid industry is not only begin to transit to high-end Oleic Acid products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.

In 2019, the global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) market size was US$ 4330.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) industry.

The research report studies the Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by revenue and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) market: Segment Analysis

The global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue and sales for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided sales according to the consumption of the product.

Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Global Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) market: Key Players

The report lists the major manufacturers in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Premium grades

Commercial Grades

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Cosmetics

Intermediate

Plastic

Textiles & Leathers

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Oleic Acid (CAS 112-80-1) key manufacturers in this market include:

pt. musim mas

PT Ecogreen Oleochemicals

PT. Dua Kuda Indonesia

Cisadane Raya Chemicals

Eastman

VVF – Fatty Acids

emeryoleo

Timur Oleochemicals Malaysia

pacificoleo

KLK OLEO

Southern Acids Industries

Sichuan Tianyu

Jiangsu jin ma

Akzonobel(Shandong base)

Wilmar Group

IOI Oleochemical

Oleon

Kao

Godrej Industries

