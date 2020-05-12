Global Occlusion Devices Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017 To 2024)

Global Occlusion Devices Market was valued at USD2.65 billion in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2017 to 2024.



Occlusion device is a technology equivalent to the treatment of different cardiovascular defects, neurological defects, retinal defects, and others. These occlusion devices are adapted to treat occlusion which is medically referred to as the blockage or closing of the blood vessels or any hollow organs.

Some of the Global Occlusion Devices Market drivers include the increasing target patient population, technological advancements, favourable reimbursement scenario for minimally invasive surgeries, availability of clinical evidence for the safety and efficacy of occlusion procedures, changing technology and innovation, rising prevalence of cancer, changing demographics and lifestyles leading to an increased prevalence of peripheral vascular diseases, adoption of new products, rising demand for advanced medical instruments, geriatric population.

Global Occlusion Devices Market is segmented by product, application, end user, and region Global Occlusion Devices have the largest usage in clinics, hospitals, Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes.

Geographically, global occlusion devices Global Occlusion Devices Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018, North America is anticipated to account the largest share in the Global Occlusion Devices Market. The sizable share of the North American market can primarily be attributed to the high prevalence of auspicious reimbursement scenario for minimally invasive surgeries, availability of clinical evidence for the safety and efficacy of occlusion procedures, transmuting technology and innovation. Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for global occlusion devices. Many minuscule players are looking forward to investing in the Asia Pacific market due to a sizable patient pool and the incremental utilization of occlusion devices.

The key players in the Global Occlusion Devices Market include Cook Group, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Cardinal Health, Terumo, Penumbra, Abbott, B. Braun, Asahi Intecc, C.R. Bard, Angiodynamics, and Acrostak.

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2016

• Estimated year – 2017

• Forecast period – 2017 to 2024

Global Occlusion Devices Market – Key Segment:

Global Occlusion Devices Market, By Product

• Occlusion Removal Devices

o Balloon Occlusion Devices

o Stent Retrievers

o Coil Retrievers

o Suction & Aspiration Devices

• Embolization Devices

o Embolic Coils

o Liquid Embolic Agents

o Tubal Occlusion Devices

• Support Devices

o Microcatheters

o Guidewires

Global Occlusion Devices Market, By Application

• Neurology

• Cardiology

• Peripheral Vascular Diseases

• Urology

• Oncology

• Gynecology

Global Occlusion Devices Market, By End User

• Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, & Surgical Centers

• Ambulatory Care Centers

• Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes

Top Market competitors/players:

• Terumo Corporation,

• Medtronic, Inc.,

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Stryker Corporation,

• Cordis Corporation,

• DePuy Synthes;

• St. Jude Medical,

• Cook Medical,

• Sirtex medical,

• Nordian,

• Penumbra,

• Abbott,

• Cardinal Health,

• B. Braun,

• Asahi Intecc,

• C.R. Bard,

• Cook Group,

• Angiodynamics,

• Acrostak

• Among others.

Global Occlusion Devices Market, By Region

North America

• U.S

• Canada

Europe

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

• Japan

• China

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (ROW):

• Middle-East

• Africa

• Latin America

Research Methodology:

Global Occlusion Devices Market is estimated by analyzing the data points obtained from various sources and conducting them into a predictor model created specifically for each individual market. The data points are extracted from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders in the market. Key opinion leaders from both demand and supply sides of the market were considered while conducting interviews to get an unbiased idea of the Global Occlusion Devices Market. This exercise was done at a country level to get a fair idea of the market in countries considered for this analysis. This country-specific analysis was accumulated to establish regional numbers and then arrive at the global market value for Global Occlusion Devices Market.

