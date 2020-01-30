Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Research Report, Trends and Forecast, 2018-2025 | By Types like Prebiotics, Proteins & amino acids, Omega-3 fatty acids

Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market
Nutraceuticals can be defined as the types of foods or drinks which, through addition of certain active ingredients, can offer health benefits beyond the basic nutritional values other foods offer. Health benefits could be physiological or mental, reducing the risk of chronic diseases beyond providing basic nutritional functions, promoting growth, and enhancing the performance of body and/or mind.
The Nutraceutical Ingredients market accounted for USD 34.06 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 54.02 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 47.02% over the forecast period.
The drivers of Nutraceutical Ingredients market are growth in life expectancy & health consciousness among consumers, growth in demand for functional and fortified foods, increase in incidences and burden of chronic diseases, mandating of food fortification by government organizations and increase in applications of nutraceutical ingredients. Furthermore, promotion of healthy diets by governments and growth in demand in emerging economies are expected to boost the growth of the overall market over the forecast period. However, factors such as inaccurate labeling of food products, high costs involved in R&D activities and varying regulatory standards in different sovereign states are hindering the growth of the nutraceutical ingredients market.
The global nutraceutical ingredients market is projected to register a significant growth rate over a forecast period as the demand for nutraceutical ingredients is increased due to the rising awareness and consciousness about the healthy diet including nutraceutical ingredients. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising aging population worldwide is the major key factor boost the demand for the nutraceutical ingredient and drives the global nutraceutical ingredients market.
By region, Asia-Pacific has generated USD XX million market value in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD XX million market by 2025 with growing XX% CAGR. Asia Pacific region is experiencing growth, owing to the changing lifestyles of customers. The food & beverage market in this region is currently undergoing a transformation in response to rapid urbanization, diet diversification, and the liberalization of foreign direct investment in the food sector. Also, the rise in income, purchasing power, and consumer demand for nutritional & healthy products provide promising prospects for the growth and diversification in the region’s food sector.
Market Segmentation:
Nutraceutical Ingredients market is segmented based on form, type, application, health benefits and geography.
Market segmented by Type
- Prebiotics
- Probiotics
- Proteins & amino acids
- Omega-3 fatty acids
- Minerals
- Vitamins
- Carotenoids
- Fibers & specialty carbohydrates
- Phytochemical & plant extracts
- Others
Market segmented by Form
- Dry
- Liquid
- Market segmented by Application
- Functional food
- Functional beverages
- Dietary supplements
- Animal nutrition
- Personal Care
Market segmented by Health Benefits
- Gut health
- Bone health
- Heart health
- Immunity
- Nutrition
- Weight management
- Others
Market segmented by region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Key Players
- Cargill
- BASF
- ADM
- Associated British Foods
- DSM
- DowDuPont
- Ingredion
- Arla Foods
- Tate & Lyle
- Ajinomoto
