Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market Research Report, Trends and Forecast, 2018-2025 | By Types like Prebiotics, Proteins & amino acids, Omega-3 fatty acids

Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market

Nutraceuticals can be defined as the types of foods or drinks which, through addition of certain active ingredients, can offer health benefits beyond the basic nutritional values other foods offer. Health benefits could be physiological or mental, reducing the risk of chronic diseases beyond providing basic nutritional functions, promoting growth, and enhancing the performance of body and/or mind.

The Nutraceutical Ingredients market accounted for USD 34.06 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 54.02 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 47.02% over the forecast period.

The drivers of Nutraceutical Ingredients market are growth in life expectancy & health consciousness among consumers, growth in demand for functional and fortified foods, increase in incidences and burden of chronic diseases, mandating of food fortification by government organizations and increase in applications of nutraceutical ingredients. Furthermore, promotion of healthy diets by governments and growth in demand in emerging economies are expected to boost the growth of the overall market over the forecast period. However, factors such as inaccurate labeling of food products, high costs involved in R&D activities and varying regulatory standards in different sovereign states are hindering the growth of the nutraceutical ingredients market.

The global nutraceutical ingredients market is projected to register a significant growth rate over a forecast period as the demand for nutraceutical ingredients is increased due to the rising awareness and consciousness about the healthy diet including nutraceutical ingredients. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising aging population worldwide is the major key factor boost the demand for the nutraceutical ingredient and drives the global nutraceutical ingredients market.

Request Sample Copy of this report at: https://www.ozonemarketreports.com/sample-request/global-nutraceutical-ingredients-market-research-report-2018-2025/24411

By region, Asia-Pacific has generated USD XX million market value in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD XX million market by 2025 with growing XX% CAGR. Asia Pacific region is experiencing growth, owing to the changing lifestyles of customers. The food & beverage market in this region is currently undergoing a transformation in response to rapid urbanization, diet diversification, and the liberalization of foreign direct investment in the food sector. Also, the rise in income, purchasing power, and consumer demand for nutritional & healthy products provide promising prospects for the growth and diversification in the region’s food sector.

The major participants in the global Nutraceutical Ingredients market include Cargill, BASF, ADM, Associated British Foods, DSM, DowDuPont, Ingredion, Arla Foods, Tate & Lyle, Ajinomoto and others.

Market Segmentation:

Nutraceutical Ingredients market is segmented based on form, type, application, health benefits and geography.

Market segmented by Type

Prebiotics

Probiotics

Proteins & amino acids

Omega-3 fatty acids

Minerals

Vitamins

Carotenoids

Fibers & specialty carbohydrates

Phytochemical & plant extracts

Others

Browse Full Report with TOC at: https://www.ozonemarketreports.com/food-and-beverages/global-nutraceutical-ingredients-market-research-report-2018-2025/24411

Market segmented by Form

Dry

Liquid

Market segmented by Application

Functional food

Functional beverages

Dietary supplements

Animal nutrition

Personal Care

Market segmented by Health Benefits

Gut health

Bone health

Heart health

Immunity

Nutrition

Weight management

Others

Market segmented by region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Ask for Discount UPTO 40% on Purchase at: https://www.ozonemarketreports.com/discount-request/global-nutraceutical-ingredients-market-research-report-2018-2025/24411

Key Players

Cargill

BASF

ADM

Associated British Foods

DSM

DowDuPont

Ingredion

Arla Foods

Tate & Lyle

Ajinomoto

Target Audience

Vendors

Raw material manufacturers

Research organizations

Investors and venture capitalists

Sales Distribution Channel

Technology manufacturers

End-users

Contact Us:

Name: Steven Samuel

Email – [email protected]

Phone – +91 9370882135

Website: https://www.ozonemarketreports.com/