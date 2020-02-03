Global Nonalcoholic Beverage Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026)

Global Nonalcoholic Beverage Market was valued at US$ 1177 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 1702 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.72% during a forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Nonalcoholic Beverage Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size.

Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Nonalcoholic Beverage Market.

Based on product type, the carbonated drinks segment is expected to boom the global nonalcoholic beverage market growth in the forecast period. Consumer’s inclination increased towards health and healthy food across the globe. The growing popularity of diet drinks among consumers across the globe. Non-carbonated drinks segment is also expected to generate the highest CAGR in the market as increased demand for the energy drinks globally. On the basis of the distribution channel, supermarkets, and hypermarkets segment is estimated to hold the largest share in the global nonalcoholic beverage market during the forecast period. The rise in a number of supermarkets and hypermarkets in emerging economies such as India and China, which are booming the global nonalcoholic beverage market growth in a positive way.

Increased permutation of social media such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other healthcare blogs is increasing awareness about healthy food habits, which is boosting the growth global nonalcoholic beverage market. Global Nonalcoholic Beverage Market is witnessing vibrant growth as these products have the natural and organic contents which are returns high potential. The rise in awareness regarding health problems associated with alcohol has shifted the consumer preference toward nonalcoholic drinks across the globe, which is booming the global nonalcoholic beverage market growth in a positive way. Growing consumption of energy drinks among youth across the globe is expected to drive the global nonalcoholic beverage market growth in the forecast period. Governments taking initiatives to increase awareness regarding the hazards of alcoholic beverages is estimated to propel the global nonalcoholic beverage market growth in the forecast period.

In terms of region, North America is expected to hold the largest share in the global nonalcoholic beverage market during the forecast period. The increased popularity of soda products among consumers in this region is propelling the global nonalcoholic beverage market growth. In addition, a developed economy and the presence of key industries in this region are also expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is projected to generate the highest CAGR in the global nonalcoholic beverage market during the forecast period. Growing population coupled with an increased disposable income of consumers in this region, which is expected to surge the global nonalcoholic beverage market growth in a positive way. Emerging economies such as India and China are booming the global nonalcoholic beverage market growth in this region.

Global Nonalcoholic Beverage Market, by Product Type

• Carbonated Drinks

o Cola

o Carbonated Water

o Diet Drinks

o Others

• Non-Carbonated Drinks

o Fruit Juices

o Energy Drinks

o Tea

o Coffee

o Others

Global Nonalcoholic Beverage Market, by Distribution Channel

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Department Stores

• Convenient Stores

• Online

• Others

Global Nonalcoholic Beverage Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Nonalcoholic Beverage Market

• Pepsico Inc.

• Nestle

• Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc.

• Attitude Drinks Inc.

• The Coca-Cola Company

• Danone

• Parle Agro

• A.G. Barr

• Britvic

• Dydo Drinco

• Livewire Energy

• Calcol, Inc.

• The Kraft Heinz Company

• Reed’s, Inc.

• Appalachian Brewing Co.

• Jones Soda Co.

• Molson Coors Brewing Company

