Global Nickel Sulfate Market Forecast, By Countries, Type and Application 2020-2025

Nickel Sulfate, usually refers to the inorganic compound with the formula NiSO4 (H2O)6. This highly soluble blue-coloured salt is a common source of the Ni2+ ion for electroplating. At least seven Sulfate salts of nickel (II) are known. These salts differ in terms of their hydration or crystal habit.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
- EN Grade
- Plating Grade
- High-purity Grade
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
- Norilsk Nickel
- Umicore
- Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (SMM)
- Green Eco-Manufacturer
- Jilin Jien Nickel Industry
- Jinco Nonferrous
- Huaze Cobalt & Nickel
- Zenith
- Univertical
- SEIDO CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD.
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
- Electroplating
- Chemical industry
- Battery
- Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Nickel Sulfate Industry
Figure Nickel Sulfate Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Nickel Sulfate
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Nickel Sulfate
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Nickel Sulfate
Table Global Nickel Sulfate Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Nickel Sulfate Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 EN Grade
Table Major Company List of EN Grade
3.1.2 Plating Grade
Table Major Company List of Plating Grade
3.1.3 High-purity Grade
Table Major Company List of High-purity Grade
3.2 Market Size
Table Global Nickel Sulfate Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global Nickel Sulfate Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Nickel Sulfate Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
Figure Global Nickel Sulfate Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global Nickel Sulfate Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Nickel Sulfate Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume
