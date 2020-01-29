Global Nickel Sulfate Market Forecast, By Countries, Type and Application 2020-2025

Nickel Sulfate, usually refers to the inorganic compound with the formula NiSO4 (H2O)6. This highly soluble blue-coloured salt is a common source of the Ni2+ ion for electroplating. At least seven Sulfate salts of nickel (II) are known. These salts differ in terms of their hydration or crystal habit.

The global Nickel Sulfate market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Nickel Sulfate by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

EN Grade

Plating Grade

High-purity Grade

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Norilsk Nickel

Umicore

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (SMM)

Green Eco-Manufacturer

Jilin Jien Nickel Industry

Jinco Nonferrous

Huaze Cobalt & Nickel

Zenith

Univertical

SEIDO CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO., LTD.

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Electroplating

Chemical industry

Battery

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Content



1 Industry Overview

1.1 Nickel Sulfate Industry

Figure Nickel Sulfate Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Nickel Sulfate

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Nickel Sulfate

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Nickel Sulfate

Table Global Nickel Sulfate Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Nickel Sulfate Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 EN Grade

Table Major Company List of EN Grade

3.1.2 Plating Grade

Table Major Company List of Plating Grade

3.1.3 High-purity Grade

Table Major Company List of High-purity Grade

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Nickel Sulfate Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Nickel Sulfate Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Nickel Sulfate Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Nickel Sulfate Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Nickel Sulfate Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Nickel Sulfate Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

