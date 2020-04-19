Global Next Generation Network Market Report 2020 – Cisco Systems Inc., Juniper Network Inc., IBM Corporation, VMware Inc., M2 Telecommunication Group, Oracle Corporation, Citrix Systems Inc., F5 Networks Inc., Alcatel-Lucent S.A, AT&T Inc., Macquarie Telecom

Next Generation Network (NGN) Market was valued US$ 31.12 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 32.14 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 7.5 % during a forecast. The Next Generation Network (NGN) equipment industry is anticipated to rise at a significant rate over the forecast period. Increase in preference to rising profit margin and customer satisfaction in telecom service providers is anticipated to drive industry growth over the forecast period. Next Generation Network (NGN) provides interoperability by means of open interface between layers of core network architecture. Rapid technological innovation is a major factor which is driving the growth in the telecommunication industry. Next Generation Network (NGN) offers several features to support data and voice communication services that encourage adoption of advanced services among consumers. This factor is anticipated to positively impact the Next Generation Network (NGN) equipment market during the forecast period. Next Generation Network (NGN) technology is capable of offering sufficient bandwidth to support the increase in data traffic.

Next Generation Network (NGN) market is segmented into offering, application, end-user, and Region. On the basis of an offering, the major hardware devices required for the next-generation network include routers, switches, and gateways. The growth for hardware offering is mainly attributed to the rise in data traffic in networks and the increase in virtualization and technological advancement to reduce OPEX. The software focuses on making the network responsive and versatility in terms of scaling up according to the network requirement. It allows network operators to make changes instantly in their network through a centralized control system according to the rate at which data traffic increases or decreases.

Next Generation Network (NGN) Market by Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

The Next Generation Network (NGN) market is segregated on the basis of application into internet video, IPTV & VOD, web data, file sharing, and gaming. Emerging video-streaming services on TV and other entertainment devices is anticipated to drive heavy data consumption in the internet video application.

Next Generation Network (NGN) Market by Application:

Internet video

IPTV & video on demand

File sharing and web data

Gaming

Based on end-user, Telecom service providers industry relies heavily on these tools for providing a better value proposition. Telecom service providers are making an investment in these tools to distinguish their service offering in a competitive market and drive profitable revenue growth. Authentication of telecom service provider’s subscribers through non-traditional identifiers and hot provisioning will be key drivers for these tools owing to the increase in the importance of data privacy and security.

Next Generation Network (NGN) Market by End-User:

Telecom Service Provider

Internet Service Provider

Government

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region for the product over the forecast period owing to the existence of large customer base and evolving telecom industry. Latin America, the Middle East & Africa are other regions expected to witness substantial growth over the next few years.

Next Generation Network (NGN) Market by Geography :

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key Players Profiled and Analysed in the Report

Key players operating in the Next Generation Network (NGN) Market:

Cisco Systems Inc.

Juniper Network Inc.

IBM Corporation

VMware Inc.

M2 Telecommunication Group

Oracle Corporation

Citrix Systems Inc.

F5 Networks Inc.

Alcatel-Lucent S.A

AT&T Inc.

Macquarie Telecom Group Ltd.

Telstra Corporation Ltd.

Huawei

ZTE

Ericsson

Nokia

Samsung Electronics

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

ADTRAN

TelcoBridges

Ciena Corporation

TELES

