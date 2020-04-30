Global Next-Generation Memory Market Report 2020 – Samsung, Toshiba, Micron, SK Hynix, Western Digital, Adesto, Intel, Microchip, Fujitsu, Everspin
Global Next-generation memory market is valued approximately at USD 3 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 26.54 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Next generation memory is emerging and cost-effective storage solutions. This next generation memory offers higher speed of data transmission and storage capacity. This new storage technology overcome the older memory technologies. Growing demand for higher bandwidth highly scalable memory device, low power consumption are key driving factor of market growth. Further, growing demand for universal memory devices and for enterprise storage applications are also contributing towards market growth. Growing demand for nonvolatile memory in smartphones is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, issues with storage in niche application coupled with high cost of emerging memory technology impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.
The regional analysis of global Next-generation memory market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adopter of technologies and infrastructure and high data generation across the industries in the region. Whereas, ROW is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing number of smart phone users, increasing demand for PCs would create lucrative growth prospects for the Next-generation memory market across Asia-Pacific region.
Market player included in this report are:
Samsung
Toshiba
Micron
SK Hynix
Western Digital
Adesto
Intel
Microchip
Fujitsu
Everspin
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Technology:
Non-volatile Memory
Volatile Memory
By Application:
Consumer Electronics
Enterprise Storage
Automotive and Transportation
Military and Aerospace
Industrial
Telecommunications
Energy and Power
Healthcare
Agriculture
Retail
By Region: North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World
