Global Next-generation Firewall Market- Analysis And Forecast (2017-2024)

Global Next-Generation Firewall Market is expected to reach USD 5.40 Billion by 2024 from USD 2.34 Billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 12.7%.



This is a comprehensive global report focused on the current and future prospects of the Global Next-Generation Firewall Market. This report is a consolidation of primary and secondary research, which provides market size, share, dynamics, and forecast for various segments and sub-segments considering the macro and micro environmental factors. An in-depth analysis of past trends, future trends, demographics, technological advancements, and regulatory requirements for the Global Next-Generation Firewall Market has been done in order to calculate the growth rates for each segments and sub-segments.

The key driving factor for this market include the growing adoption of IoT Trend, various function and advantages for the next level firewall systems. The growing opportunities for the growth of virtual next generation firewall systems is anticipated to lead the market share over the forecast period.

Geographically, the Global Next-Generation Firewall Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The swift growth of the market in the North America region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the Global Next-Generation Firewall Market. The growth in the region is attributed to the increasing adoption of IoT devices and BYOD technologies within organizations.

Key Highlights:

• Complete analysis with respect to individual growth trends are incorporated within the scope of our study.

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key drivers, restraints opportunities for this market

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that are instrumental in changing the market scenario, prospective opportunities, market shares, growth strategies along with identification of key companies are profiled.

• Detailed quantitative analysis of the current and future trends for the forecast period has been profiled.

• Global Next-Generation Firewall Market analysis and segmentation with respect to solution, services, organization size, vertical and geography.

• Global Next-Generation Firewall Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America along with their key regions

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2016

• Estimated year – 2017

• Forecast period – 2017 to 2024

Research Methodology:

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at country level to get fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at global market value for Global Next-Generation Firewall Market.

Global Next-Generation Firewall Market

Key players that influencethe growth of Global Next-Generation Firewall Market includes:

• Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

• Barracuda Networks, Inc.

• Sonicwall Inc.

• Forcepoint LLC

• Hillstone Networks

• Gajsheild Infotech Pvt Ltd.

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

• Portinet, Inc.

• Zscaler, Inc.

• Juniper Networks

• Sophos, Ltd.

Key Target Audience:

• Government agencies

• NGFW vendors

• Cybersecurity vendors

• Network solution providers

• Consulting firms

• Independent software vendors

• System integrators

• Information Technology (IT) security agencies

• Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

• Managed Security Service Providers

The scope of the Global Next-Generation Firewall Market:

Research report categorizes the Global Next-Generation Firewall Market based on solution, services, organization size, vertical and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Next-Generation Firewall Market with key developments in companies and market trends

Global Next-Generation Firewall Market, by Solution:

• Virtual

• Hardware

• Cloud

Global Next-Generation Firewall Market, by Services:

• Consulting Services

• Training & Education

• Managed Services

• Professional Services

• Support & Maintenance

• System Integration

• On-Premises

Global Next-Generation Firewall Market, by Organization Size:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium Enterprises

Global Next-Generation Firewall Market, by Vertical:

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• IT & Telecom

• Healthcare

• Education

• Retail

• Government & Public Utilities

• Energy & Utilities

• Others

Global Next-Generation Firewall Market, by Geographies:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of North America Next-Generation Firewall Market

• Breakdown of Europe Next-Generation Firewall Market

• Breakdown of Asia Pacific Next-Generation Firewall Market

• Breakdown of Middle East & Africa Next-Generation Firewall Market

• Breakdown of Latin America Next-Generation Firewall Market

Available Customization:

Maximize Market Research offers customization of the report and scope of the report according to specific requirement of our clients.

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Next-Generation Firewall Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-next-generation-firewall-market/7394/

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Next-Generation Firewall Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Next-Generation Firewall Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Next-Generation Firewall Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Next-Generation Firewall Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Next-Generation Firewall Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Next-Generation Firewall Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Next-Generation Firewall Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Next-Generation Firewall by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Next-Generation Firewall Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Next-Generation Firewall Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Next-Generation Firewall Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

