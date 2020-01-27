GLOBAL NEUROVASCULAR DEVICES MARKET: INDUSTRY ANALYSIS AND FORECAST (2019-2026)

Global Neurovascular Devices Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 4.34 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.



Global Neurovascular Devices Market, By Region

Increasing patient demand for slightly invasive surgeries will augment neurovascular devices business growth during the forecast period. Advancement of innovative technology has led to significant demand for procedures with minimum invasion. Slightly invasive procedures offering benefits to the patients including decreased pain, less blood loss and cost-effectiveness will increase adoption of neurovascular surgeries, these factors will also help to accelerate neurovascular devices market growth.

Furthermore, Technological advancements in neurovascular devices will help as a high impact rendering factor for neurovascular devices industry growth. Additionally, a growing number of cases of a brain aneurysm and ischemic stroke across the U.S. will be a major factor driving market growth. Ischemic stroke is the highest occurring subtype of stroke in the U.S. and stroke is the fourth leading mortality factor. According to The American Journal of Medicine, approximately 795,000 strokes occur each year in the country. With increasing geriatric population across the country, the burden of ischemic stroke is rapidly rising that will result in substantial demand for neurovascular devices over the upcoming years

At the same time, the greater cost associated with neurovascular devices and treatment can reduce the adoption and customer preference for the devices. Furthermore, challenges pertaining to commercialization of neurovascular devices due to lack of resources and proper business environment across emerging economies may restrict neurovascular devices market growth in the foreseeable future.

Based on type, Embolic coils product segment accounted for the largest market size of USD XX million in 2017. Minimal invasion, shape and size flexibility these benefits offered by embolic coils will contribute to the segmental growth. Embolic coils are cost-effective and offer sub-optimal angiographic results. With increasing patient suffering from a brain aneurysm, neurovascular devices market will foresee a remarkable increase in demand during the forecast period.

Among the regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of neurovascular devices market, in 2017. This region is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. North America accounted for the largest market share of the total market in 2017 and is expected to hold the top position over the forecast period. Key factors driving this growth include favorable reimbursement structure, especially in the U.S., extensive R&D investments, and wide product usage by neurosurgeons supported by the availability of advanced technologies with higher efficiency and reliability. The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, with India and China on the forefront. Major revenue contributor in this region is Japan, which is anticipated to maintain dominance during the forecast period, on account of increasing awareness about neurovascular diseases and its management.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global neurovascular devices market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global neurovascular devices market.

Scope of Global Neurovascular Devices Market:

Global Neurovascular Devices Market, By Type:

• Cerebral Embolization and Aneurysm Coiling Devices

o Embolic Coils

o Flow Diversion Devices

o Liquid Embolic Agents

• Cerebral Angioplasty and Stenting Systems

o Carotid Artery Stents

o Embolic Protection Systems

• Neurothrombectomy Devices

o Clot retrieval Devices

o Suction Devices

o Vascular Snares

• Support Devices

o Micro Catheters

o Micro Guidewires

Global Neurovascular Devices Market, By Therapeutic Application:

• Stroke

• Cerebral Artery Stenosis

• Cerebral Aneurysm

• Others

Global Neurovascular Devices Market, By End-user:

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global Neurovascular Devices Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Market Include:

• Stryker Corporation

• Medtronic plc

• Johnson & Johnson

• Terumo Corporation

• Penumbra, Inc.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

• W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

• MicroPort Scientific Corporation

