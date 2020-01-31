Global Neurosurgical Robotics Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 18.8% by 2025

Neurosurgical Robotics Market

Robotic neurosurgery is a fast-growing technology owing to several advantages over the traditional neurology surgery such as better outcomes, increased accuracy, sooner recovery, shorter hospital stay, among others. Minimally invasive robotic neurosurgery or robotic neurological minimally invasive surgery (RNMIS) represents a preferred option for the medical centers, surgeons and patients. Global demand for neurosurgery robots will surge to $XXX billion in 2025, representing a rapid 18.8% growth annually between 2016 and 2025 owing to the substantial increase of robot-based and computer-assisted neurosurgery procedures across the globe.

Global Neurosurgical Robotics Market 2016-2025: Market Size, Share, Forecast and Strategy is based on a comprehensive research of the neurosurgery robots market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

• Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

• Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global robotic neurosurgery market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through OMR’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

The report also quantifies global neurosurgery robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of product and service, equipment and region.

Based on product and service, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2014-2025 for each section.

Robotic Systems

• Instruments and Accessories

• System Services

Based on equipment type, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2016, 2017, and 2025 provided for each section. Technological status of each class of equipment is also included.

Robot Machines

• Navigation Systems

• Planners and Simulators

• Other Equipment

Geographically, the following five regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Other Countries)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all regional markets and national markets by equipment type (robot machines, navigation systems, planners/simulators, other equipment) over the forecast years is also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles global neurosurgery robot vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Highlighted with 30 tables and 48 figures, this 135-page report provides timely data and detailed analysis to help clients targeting the global market to identify business opportunities and benchmark effective strategies.

Key Players:

Brainlab AG

DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

Mazor Robotics Ltd.

Medtronic Inc.

Renishaw plc

Shenzhen Institutes of Advanced Technology (SIAT)

Siemens Healthineers

Simbionix USA Corp.

SONOWAND AS

Stryker Corp. / MAKO

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. / Medtech

