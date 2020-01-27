Global, Network Monitoring Software Market Report 2020: Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook To 2025

This report focuses on the global Network Monitoring Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Network Monitoring Software development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Network Monitoring Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2295869
The key players covered in this study
ManageEngine
SysAid Technologies
Splunk
Deep Software
Webroot Software
Netreo
Black Duck
VictorOps
PagerDuty
EventTracker
Pingman Tools
Soneco
HelpSystems
IPHostMonitor
Zabbix
Domotz
Pulseway
Datadog
NetCrunch
Auvik
EventSentry
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premises
Cloud-Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Large Enterprises
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Network Monitoring Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Network Monitoring Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Network Monitoring Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-network-monitoring-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Network Monitoring Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 On-premises
1.4.3 Cloud-Based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Network Monitoring Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
1.5.3 Large Enterprises
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Network Monitoring Software Market Size
2.2 Network Monitoring Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Network Monitoring Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Network Monitoring Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Network Monitoring Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Network Monitoring Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Network Monitoring Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Network Monitoring Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Network Monitoring Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Network Monitoring Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Network Monitoring Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Network Monitoring Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Network Monitoring Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Network Monitoring Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Network Monitoring Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Network Monitoring Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Network Monitoring Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Network Monitoring Software Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Network Monitoring Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Network Monitoring Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Network Monitoring Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Network Monitoring Software Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Network Monitoring Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Network Monitoring Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Network Monitoring Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Network Monitoring Software Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Network Monitoring Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Network Monitoring Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Network Monitoring Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Network Monitoring Software Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Network Monitoring Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Network Monitoring Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Network Monitoring Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Network Monitoring Software Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Network Monitoring Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Network Monitoring Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Network Monitoring Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Network Monitoring Software Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Network Monitoring Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Network Monitoring Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Network Monitoring Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 ManageEngine
12.1.1 ManageEngine Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Network Monitoring Software Introduction
12.1.4 ManageEngine Revenue in Network Monitoring Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 ManageEngine Recent Development
12.2 SysAid Technologies
12.2.1 SysAid Technologies Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Network Monitoring Software Introduction
12.2.4 SysAid Technologies Revenue in Network Monitoring Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 SysAid Technologies Recent Development
12.3 Splunk
12.3.1 Splunk Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Network Monitoring Software Introduction
12.3.4 Splunk Revenue in Network Monitoring Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Splunk Recent Development
12.4 Deep Software
12.4.1 Deep Software Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Network Monitoring Software Introduction
12.4.4 Deep Software Revenue in Network Monitoring Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Deep Software Recent Development
12.5 Webroot Software
12.5.1 Webroot Software Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Network Monitoring Software Introduction
12.5.4 Webroot Software Revenue in Network Monitoring Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Webroot Software Recent Development
12.6 Netreo
12.6.1 Netreo Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Network Monitoring Software Introduction
12.6.4 Netreo Revenue in Network Monitoring Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Netreo Recent Development
12.7 Black Duck
12.7.1 Black Duck Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Network Monitoring Software Introduction
12.7.4 Black Duck Revenue in Network Monitoring Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Black Duck Recent Development
12.8 VictorOps
12.8.1 VictorOps Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Network Monitoring Software Introduction
12.8.4 VictorOps Revenue in Network Monitoring Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 VictorOps Recent Development
12.9 PagerDuty
12.9.1 PagerDuty Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Network Monitoring Software Introduction
12.9.4 PagerDuty Revenue in Network Monitoring Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 PagerDuty Recent Development
12.10 EventTracker
12.10.1 EventTracker Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Network Monitoring Software Introduction
12.10.4 EventTracker Revenue in Network Monitoring Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 EventTracker Recent Development
12.11 Pingman Tools
12.12 Soneco
12.13 HelpSystems
12.14 IPHostMonitor
12.15 Zabbix
12.16 Domotz
12.17 Pulseway
12.18 Datadog
12.19 NetCrunch
12.20 Auvik
12.21 EventSentry
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2295869
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155