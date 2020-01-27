Global, Network Monitoring Software Market Report 2020: Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook To 2025

This report focuses on the global Network Monitoring Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Network Monitoring Software development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Network Monitoring Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2295869

The key players covered in this study

ManageEngine

SysAid Technologies

Splunk

Deep Software

Webroot Software

Netreo

Black Duck

VictorOps

PagerDuty

EventTracker

Pingman Tools

Soneco

HelpSystems

IPHostMonitor

Zabbix

Domotz

Pulseway

Datadog

NetCrunch

Auvik

EventSentry

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premises

Cloud-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Network Monitoring Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Network Monitoring Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Network Monitoring Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-network-monitoring-software-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Network Monitoring Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On-premises

1.4.3 Cloud-Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Network Monitoring Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

1.5.3 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Network Monitoring Software Market Size

2.2 Network Monitoring Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Network Monitoring Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Network Monitoring Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Network Monitoring Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Network Monitoring Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Network Monitoring Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Network Monitoring Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Network Monitoring Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Network Monitoring Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Network Monitoring Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Network Monitoring Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Network Monitoring Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Network Monitoring Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Network Monitoring Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Network Monitoring Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Network Monitoring Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Network Monitoring Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Network Monitoring Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Network Monitoring Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Network Monitoring Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Network Monitoring Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Network Monitoring Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Network Monitoring Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Network Monitoring Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Network Monitoring Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Network Monitoring Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Network Monitoring Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Network Monitoring Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Network Monitoring Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Network Monitoring Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Network Monitoring Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Network Monitoring Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Network Monitoring Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Network Monitoring Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Network Monitoring Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Network Monitoring Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Network Monitoring Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Network Monitoring Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Network Monitoring Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Network Monitoring Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 ManageEngine

12.1.1 ManageEngine Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Network Monitoring Software Introduction

12.1.4 ManageEngine Revenue in Network Monitoring Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 ManageEngine Recent Development

12.2 SysAid Technologies

12.2.1 SysAid Technologies Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Network Monitoring Software Introduction

12.2.4 SysAid Technologies Revenue in Network Monitoring Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 SysAid Technologies Recent Development

12.3 Splunk

12.3.1 Splunk Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Network Monitoring Software Introduction

12.3.4 Splunk Revenue in Network Monitoring Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Splunk Recent Development

12.4 Deep Software

12.4.1 Deep Software Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Network Monitoring Software Introduction

12.4.4 Deep Software Revenue in Network Monitoring Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Deep Software Recent Development

12.5 Webroot Software

12.5.1 Webroot Software Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Network Monitoring Software Introduction

12.5.4 Webroot Software Revenue in Network Monitoring Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Webroot Software Recent Development

12.6 Netreo

12.6.1 Netreo Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Network Monitoring Software Introduction

12.6.4 Netreo Revenue in Network Monitoring Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Netreo Recent Development

12.7 Black Duck

12.7.1 Black Duck Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Network Monitoring Software Introduction

12.7.4 Black Duck Revenue in Network Monitoring Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Black Duck Recent Development

12.8 VictorOps

12.8.1 VictorOps Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Network Monitoring Software Introduction

12.8.4 VictorOps Revenue in Network Monitoring Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 VictorOps Recent Development

12.9 PagerDuty

12.9.1 PagerDuty Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Network Monitoring Software Introduction

12.9.4 PagerDuty Revenue in Network Monitoring Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 PagerDuty Recent Development

12.10 EventTracker

12.10.1 EventTracker Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Network Monitoring Software Introduction

12.10.4 EventTracker Revenue in Network Monitoring Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 EventTracker Recent Development

12.11 Pingman Tools

12.12 Soneco

12.13 HelpSystems

12.14 IPHostMonitor

12.15 Zabbix

12.16 Domotz

12.17 Pulseway

12.18 Datadog

12.19 NetCrunch

12.20 Auvik

12.21 EventSentry

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2295869

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155