Global Network-attached Storage Market Analysis 2020 by Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2025

The global Network-attached Storage market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Network-attached Storage by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
On-Premise
Cloud Based
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Dell
Buffalo
EMC Corporation
Hewlett-Packard
IBM Corporation
Hitachi Data Systems Corporation
NetApp
LSI Corporation
Overland Storage
NetGear
Panasas
SGI Corporation
Seagate Technology
Synology
QNAP Systems
ASUSTOR
Drobo
Thecus Corporation
ZyXEL Communications Corporation
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Industrial Sector
IT
Data Processing Component
Government and Defense
Cloud Processing Component
Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Network-attached Storage Industry
Figure Network-attached Storage Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Network-attached Storage
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Network-attached Storage
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Network-attached Storage
Table Global Network-attached Storage Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Network-attached Storage Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 On-Premise
Table Major Company List of On-Premise
3.1.2 Cloud Based
Table Major Company List of Cloud Based
3.2 Market Size
Table Global Network-attached Storage Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global Network-attached Storage Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Network-attached Storage Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
Figure Global Network-attached Storage Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global Network-attached Storage Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Network-attached Storage Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume
