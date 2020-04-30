Global Network Analytics Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, Revenue, Applications, Industry Demand & Forecast to 2026

Global Network Analytics Market is valued approximately USD 1.2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Network analytics provides facility of advanced traffic forecasting which includes data load forecasting, device performance and application performance and user behavior. This helps in retaining customers. The constant increase in the data volume, changes in traffic pattern and rise in SDN integration in existing network infrastructures has led the adoption of Network Analytics across the forecast period. Also, the addressing of network complexity arising due to advent of technologies like 5G, IoT and cloud are expected to fuel the demand for Network Analytics.

The regional analysis of global Network Analytics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the large-scale implementation of network analytics tools by organizations and enterprises in the region. The high pace of development of infrastructure in the US, along with the high growth of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and cloud computing, are attributed to the fast growth of the network analytics market in the US. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing economic growth with growing population and increased smartphone adoption would create lucrative growth prospects for the Network Analytics market across Asia-Pacific region.

Get a Sample Copy of Global Network Analytics Market @ https://martresearch.com/contact/request-sample/3/7540

Market player included in this report are:

Cisco (US)

Broadcom (US)

IBM (US)

HPE (US)

Ericsson (Sweden)

Huawei (China)

SAS Institute (US)

Nokia (Finland)

Netscout (US)

Accenture (Ireland)

Sandvine (Canada)

Ciena (US)

TIBCO Software (US)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Network Intelligence Solutions

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Application:

Customer Analysis

Risk Management and Fault Detection

Network Performance Management

Compliance Management

Quality Management

Others (Network Control And Optimization, Network Design And Capacity Planning, and Threat Management)

By Deployment Type:

On-Premises

Cloud

By Organization Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By End-User:

Cloud Service Providers

Managed Service Providers

Telecom Service Providers

Others (Internet Service Providers (ISPs), Satellite Communication Providers and Cable Network Providers)

By Region : North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan, Latin America, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World

Buy Global Network Analytics Market Research Report Now @ https://martresearch.com/paymentform/3/7540/Single_User

Some Points from Table of Contents

Global Network Analytics Market by Demand, Type, Size, Applications, Share, Growth Opportunities, Trends, Forecast to 2019-2026

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Global Network Analytics Market Definition and Scope

Chapter 3 Global Network Analytics Market Dynamics

Chapter 4 Global Network Analytics Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5 Global Network Analytics Market, by Component

Chapter 6 Global Network Analytics Market, by Application

Chapter 7 Global Network Analytics Market, by Deployment Type

Chapter 8 Global Network Analytics Market, by Organization Size

Chapter 9 Global Network Analytics Market, by End-Users

Chapter 10 Global Network Analytics Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 11 Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 12 Research Process