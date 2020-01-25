Global Neonatal Intensive Care Market – Segmented By Application, Type, Product – Growth, Trends & Forecast (2019 – 2024)

The Global Neonatal Intensive Care Market Outlook Report is a comprehensive study of the Neonatal Intensive Care industry and its future prospects.. A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Neonatal Intensive Care Market.

Neonatal intensive care units (NICU) are a combination of advanced technology and trained health care professionals who provide intensive medical attention to newborn babies admitted into the special division of the hospital/clinic. Neonatal babies admitted to the NICU are premature, have low birth weight, or have a medical condition that requires special care. Newborn babies with medical conditions such as heart problems, infections, or birth defects are also cared for in the NICU. Rising awareness levels about available prenatal and neonatal care equipment and high birth rate in developing regions of the world propel the neonatal intensive care market globally.

Utah Medical Products Inc, Vygon (UK) Ltd. , AngioDynamics, Inc. , Medtronic plc. , Cook Medical , Teleflex Incorporated , C. R. Bard, Inc. , B. Braun Melsungen AG , Smiths Group plc. , Becton, Dickinson and Company

By Product Type

Infant Warmers, Incubators, Convertible Warmer & Incubators, Neonatal Monitoring Devices, Respiratory Devices, Phototherapy Equipment, Catheters, Others,

By End-User

Hospitals, Childcare Clinics, Others

The report analyses the Neonatal Intensive Care Market By Type and By Country for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Region Segmentation of Neonatal Intensive Care Market

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Neonatal Intensive Care market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the Neonatal Intensive Care market report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies.

