Global Needle Coke Market Insights, New Project Investment and Potential Growth Scope

Needle coke is a highly crystalline coke primarily used for the production of graphite electrodes for EAF steel. Fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) decant oil is used as a starting material in the production of petroleum derived needle coke. It contains about 0.02% to 0.04% by weight of ash. FCC catalyst increases the thermal expansion characteristics of a resulting electrode, thereby necessitating the removal of the catalyst for the production of low CTE graphite electrodes from petroleum needle coke. Coal tar is obtained as a byproduct during the coking process of low ash metallurgical coke. Coal tar pitch is obtained through distillation, which involves the conversion of coal tar into a variety of intermediate chemicals.

Phillips 66, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, Seadrift Coke LP, C-Chem CO.,LTD., Bao-steel Group, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Baotailong New Material Co.,Ltd., JXTG Holdings, Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Fangda Carbon, Petrocokes Japan Ltd, Petroleum Coke Industries co. (K.S.C), Shijiazhuang Deli Chemical Co., Petrochina International Jinzhou Petrochemical Co., Ltd., Sinosteel Anshan Research Institute of Thermo-Energy Co., Ltd., Shanxi Hongte Coal Chemical Co Ltd.

Petroleum Derived, Coal Tar Pitch Derived,

Intermediate, Premium, Super Premium

Graphite Electrode, Lithium Ion Batteries, Others (Specialty Carbon, etc.)

The report analyses the Needle Coke Market By Type and By Country for the historical period of 2017-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

