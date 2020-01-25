Global Nano-Enabled Packaging for Food & Beverages Industry Market Insights, New Project Investment and Potential Growth Scope

Nano-Enabled Packaging for Food & Beverages Industry market report examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for Nano-Enabled Packaging for Food & Beverages Industry industry.. The Nano-Enabled Packaging for Food & Beverages Industry market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

Nano-enabled packaging is the next phase of evolution in the packaging industry. It enhances a product’s shelf life and reduces the risk of contamination. Nano-enabled packaging is formed using two basic components: nano-composites and nano-fillers. Nano-composite is a framework or base where nano-fillers such as metals, metal oxides, clays, and carbon nano-tubes can be used to fill in the gaps of the framework. Various nano-fillers have different properties that enhance packaging materials to give them various functionality such as oxygen scavenger, ethylene scavenger, and antioxidants. Rising demand for anti-counterfeit products, prevention of contamination, and increasing application of nano-enabled packaging are driving the growth of the nano-enabled packaging market in Canada. However, lack of information on the impact of nano-materials on Food & Beverage products, high cost associated with nano-packaging, and increasing complexity with developing a customized nano-enabled packaging products are restraining the growth of the market to a certain extent.

List of key players profiled in the Nano-Enabled Packaging for Food & Beverages Industry market research report:

3M Company.Amcor Limited., BASF SE., Crown Holdings Incorporated., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company–DuPont., Honeywell International, Inc., Bemis Company, Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Multisorb Technologies, Inc., AMCOL International Corporation – Nanocor Inc. ,

By Application

Bakery Products, Beverages, Fruits and Vegetables, Dairy Products, Meat Products, Prepared Foods, Others

By Technology

Controlled Packaging, Active Packaging, Intelligent Packaging

The global Nano-Enabled Packaging for Food & Beverages Industry market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Nano-Enabled Packaging for Food & Beverages Industry market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Nano-Enabled Packaging for Food & Beverages Industry. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

