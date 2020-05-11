Global Multi-touch Screen Market : Industry Analysis And Forecast (2017-2024)

Global Multi-Touch Screen Market is expected to reach USD 16.23 Billion by 2024 from USD 5.60 Billion in 2016 at CAGR of 14.4% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Global Multi-Touch Screen Market is a set of interaction techniques which allow users to control graphical applications with several fingers. Multi-touch screens have become a fast evolving and growing technology, owing to the many benefits it offers such as different gestures to arbitrarily manipulate touch screen and fully grasp the related characteristics. Factors such as the rising number of electronic devices and increasing popularity of touch panel displays drive the market for multi-touch screen market.

Global Multi Touch Screen Market is segmented by product, application, and geography. Product segment is sub-segmented as Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops, Televisions/LCD, Tables, and Floors. Smartphone products segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in the forecast period. Increase in the number of electronic display devices, rise in trend of retail & media applications, and the surge in investment from corporate users boost the market growth. Application segment is bifurcated as Entertainment, Infotainment, Enterprises, and others. Entertainment segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to the increase in demand for consumer electronics, wearable devices, and rapid growth in the retail industry. The market based on geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Portable electronic devices, such as tablets, smartphones, laptop, smartpen, and portable gaming consoles, and others use multi-touch screens on a wide scale. Furthermore, wearable smart devices and watches use multi-touch screens to enhance the overall user experience. The growth in the number of portable electronic devices and smart wearable propels the demand in the global multi-touch screen market. North America is expected to dominate the Global Multi-Touch Screen Market in forecast period followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Increasing demand for wearable technologies & exceptional picture quality and high usage of technology-intensive products drive the market for Multi-Touch Screen Market in North America region.

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2016

• Estimated year – 2017

• Forecast period – 2017 to 2024

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges for Global Multi-Touch Screen Market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Multi Touch Screen Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the product, application, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Multi Touch Screen Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Research Methodology

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get the unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at the country level to get the fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at a global market value for Global Multi-Touch Screen Market.

Key Players in the Global Multi-Touch Screen Market Are:

• Apple Inc.

• Hp Development Company, L.P.

• 3M

• Gesturetek

• Displax

• Immersion Corporation

• Fujitsu

• Panasonic Corporation

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Tpk Holding Co., Ltd.

• Microsoft Corporation

• Freescale Gigabyte

• LG Display

• Corning Inc.

• Atmel Corporation

• Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

• Synaptics Incorporated

• Wintek Corporation

• Sharp Corporation

• Stantum

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Multi-Touch Screen Research Centres

• Multi-Touch Screen Products Manufacturers

• Multi-Touch Screen Products Distributors

• Contract research organizations (CROs)

• Government Bodies

The scope of the Global Multi-Touch Screen Market:

Research report categorizes the Global Multi-Touch Screen Market based on product, applications, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Multi-Touch Screen Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Multi-Touch Screen Market, By Product

• Smart phones

• Tablets

• Laptops

• Televisions/LCD

• Tables

• Floors

Global Multi-Touch Screen Market, By Applications

• Entertainment

• Infotainment

• Enterprises

• Others

Global Multi-Touch Screen Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

