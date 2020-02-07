Global MRAM Market Report 2020 – Everspin Technologies Inc., NVE Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Avalanche Technology Inc., Toshiba, Spin Transfer Technologies, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., TSMC

In this report,Global MRAM Market will reach 134.09 Million USD by the end of 2022 with a CAGR of 23.03 %. The Global MRAM market was valued at 47.58 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 134.09 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 23.03% during 2017-2022.

MRAM, also known as magneto resistive RAM or magnetic RAM, is a type of non-volatile RAM memory which uses magnetic charges in order to store data.

According to a new study by Mart-Research Non-volatile memories, such as MRAM and Resistive random Access Memory (RRAM-ReRAM), are expected to replace the existing volatile memories such as Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) and Static Random-Access Memory (static RAM or SRAM). The replacement would be possible due to different benefits offered by the advance non-volatile memories. The existing flash memories are facing technological limits; and their further advancements are expected to increase their costs, thus, leading to the invention of non-volatile memories that are capable of avoiding data loss on power discharge. The major player of the MRAM mainly including Everspin Technologies Inc., Honeywell International Inc., NVE Corporation and Avalanche Technology Inc..

The standalone markets, such as wearables, embedded Multipoint Control Unit (MCU)s, Enterprise Storage, and storage class memories for enterprise storage, are expected to offer immense opportunities to the market.

The first generation MRAM and second generation Spin-Transfer Torque MRAM (STT-MRAM) are expected to replace traditional DRAMs and SRAMs. Initially, the prices associated with these memories are expected to be high, which would reduce with the increasing rates of developments.

Moreover, the increasing demand of these memories is predicted to promote the demand for equipment, used in their manufacturing. The manufacturing of these memories require specialized fabrication equipment, similar to those used in magnetic read sensors. Thus, promoting the growth of capital equipment required for manufacturing of non-volatile memories equipment.

Global MRAM market competition by top manufacturers , with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Everspin Technologies Inc.

NVE Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Avalanche Technology Inc.

Toshiba

Spin Transfer Technologies

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

TSMC

On the basis of product , this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Toggle MRAM

STT-MRAM

On the basis on the end users-applications , this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications-end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of MRAM for each application, including

Consumer Electronics

Robotics

Automotive

Enterprise Storage

Aerospace & Defense

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of MRAM in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Some Points from Table of Contents:

Global MRAM Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026

Chapter 1 Report Overview

Chapter 2 Market Assessment by Type

Chapter 3 Asia Pacific MRAM Market Assessment by Type

Chapter 4 North America MRAM Market Assessment by Type

Chapter 5 Europe MRAM Market Assessment by Type

Chapter 6 South America MRAM Market Assessment by Type

Chapter 7 Middle Easr and Africa MRAM Market Assessment by Type

Chapter 8 World MRAM Market Assessment by Type

Chapter 9 Company Profiles/Analysis

Chapter 10 World MRAM Market Assessment by Players

Chapter 11 Regional Market Performance by Segment of Players

Chapter 12 Regional Market Performance by Segment of Countries

Chapter 13 Technology and Opportunity

Chapter 14 World MRAM Sales & Revenue Forecast 2021-2026

Chapter 15 Asia MRAM Market Forecast 2021-2026

Chapter 16 North America MRAM Market Forecast 2021-2026

Chapter 17 Europe MRAM Market Forecast 2021-2026

Chapter 18 South America MRAM Market Forecast 2021-2026

Chapter 19 Middle East and Africa MRAM Market Forecast 2021-2026

Chapter 20 Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Profit Forecast

Chapter 21 Conclusion

