Global MRAM Market Report 2020 – Everspin Technologies Inc., NVE Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Avalanche Technology Inc., Toshiba, Spin Transfer Technologies, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., TSMC
In this report,Global MRAM Market will reach 134.09 Million USD by the end of 2022 with a CAGR of 23.03 %. The Global MRAM market was valued at 47.58 Million USD in 2017 and will reach 134.09 Million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 23.03% during 2017-2022.
MRAM, also known as magneto resistive RAM or magnetic RAM, is a type of non-volatile RAM memory which uses magnetic charges in order to store data.
According to a new study by Mart-Research Non-volatile memories, such as MRAM and Resistive random Access Memory (RRAM-ReRAM), are expected to replace the existing volatile memories such as Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) and Static Random-Access Memory (static RAM or SRAM). The replacement would be possible due to different benefits offered by the advance non-volatile memories. The existing flash memories are facing technological limits; and their further advancements are expected to increase their costs, thus, leading to the invention of non-volatile memories that are capable of avoiding data loss on power discharge. The major player of the MRAM mainly including Everspin Technologies Inc., Honeywell International Inc., NVE Corporation and Avalanche Technology Inc..
The standalone markets, such as wearables, embedded Multipoint Control Unit (MCU)s, Enterprise Storage, and storage class memories for enterprise storage, are expected to offer immense opportunities to the market.
The first generation MRAM and second generation Spin-Transfer Torque MRAM (STT-MRAM) are expected to replace traditional DRAMs and SRAMs. Initially, the prices associated with these memories are expected to be high, which would reduce with the increasing rates of developments.
Moreover, the increasing demand of these memories is predicted to promote the demand for equipment, used in their manufacturing. The manufacturing of these memories require specialized fabrication equipment, similar to those used in magnetic read sensors. Thus, promoting the growth of capital equipment required for manufacturing of non-volatile memories equipment.
Get a free sample report: https://martresearch.com/contact/request-sample/13/74447
Global MRAM market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Everspin Technologies Inc.
NVE Corporation
Honeywell International Inc.
Avalanche Technology Inc.
Toshiba
Spin Transfer Technologies
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
TSMC
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Toggle MRAM
STT-MRAM
On the basis on the end users-applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications-end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of MRAM for each application, including
Consumer Electronics
Robotics
Automotive
Enterprise Storage
Aerospace & Defense
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of MRAM in these regions, from 2014 to 2026 (forecast), covering
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Place the Order of Global MRAM Market Research Report: https://martresearch.com/paymentform/13/74447/Single_User
Some Points from Table of Contents:
Global MRAM Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026
Chapter 1 Report Overview
Chapter 2 Market Assessment by Type
Chapter 3 Asia Pacific MRAM Market Assessment by Type
Chapter 4 North America MRAM Market Assessment by Type
Chapter 5 Europe MRAM Market Assessment by Type
Chapter 6 South America MRAM Market Assessment by Type
Chapter 7 Middle Easr and Africa MRAM Market Assessment by Type
Chapter 8 World MRAM Market Assessment by Type
Chapter 9 Company Profiles/Analysis
Chapter 10 World MRAM Market Assessment by Players
Chapter 11 Regional Market Performance by Segment of Players
Chapter 12 Regional Market Performance by Segment of Countries
Chapter 13 Technology and Opportunity
Chapter 14 World MRAM Sales & Revenue Forecast 2021-2026
Chapter 15 Asia MRAM Market Forecast 2021-2026
Chapter 16 North America MRAM Market Forecast 2021-2026
Chapter 17 Europe MRAM Market Forecast 2021-2026
Chapter 18 South America MRAM Market Forecast 2021-2026
Chapter 19 Middle East and Africa MRAM Market Forecast 2021-2026
Chapter 20 Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Profit Forecast
Chapter 21 Conclusion
For more Information or Any Query Visit: https://martresearch.com/contact/enquiry/13/74447
Latest posts by Pramod Lohgaonkar (see all)
- Global Heavy Duty Battery Market Analysis, Share, Growth Trends, Top Players, Types, Key Regions, Applications, Opportunities, Industry Overview & Forecast Research Report 2020-2025 - February 7, 2020
- Medical Panel PC Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis, Share, by Product, Top Players, Types, Key Regions and Applications and 2025 Forecast - February 7, 2020
- Global MRAM Market Report 2020 – Everspin Technologies Inc., NVE Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Avalanche Technology Inc., Toshiba, Spin Transfer Technologies, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., TSMC - February 7, 2020