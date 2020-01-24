Global Mortar Market Analysis by Market Key Player, Product Application & Geography

Mortar Market reports helps you prepare to better ride the business cycles while anticipating the future. Mortar Industry Outlook report helps you anticipate upcoming trends.. The Mortar market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

List of key players profiled in the Mortar market research report:



Saint-Gobain Weber (FR)

Materis (FR)

Henkel (FR)

Mapei (IT)

Sto (DE)

Ardex (DE)

BASF (DE)

Baumit (AT)

Bostik (FR)

Sika (CH)

Knauf (DE)

CBP (US)

Caparol (DE)

Cemex (US)

HB Fuller (US)

Quick-mix (DE)

Dryvit Systems (US)

Hanil Cement (KR)

AdePlast (IT)

Forbo (CH)

CPI Mortars (UK)

Grupo Puma (ES)

The global Mortar market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated as following:

Wet Mixed Mortar

Dry Mortar

By application, Mortar industry categorized according to following:

Construction industry

Home decoration industry

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Mortar market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Mortar. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

