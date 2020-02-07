Global Mobile Security Market – Industry analysis and forecast (2019-2026)

Global Mobile Security Market size is expected to reach US$ 8.5 Bn by 2026 from US$ XX Bn in 2018 by growing at a CAGR of XX % from 2018 to 2026.

Global Mobile Security Market is segmented into software, service, end user, operating System, and region. Software market is further divided into mobile identity management, mobile data protection, MDM, mobile VPN, and MAM. Market for service is divided into implementation, training and support, consulting, and managed service. End user is classified into individual user, enterprise user, financial institutions, retail, government, telecommunications & IT, education, manufacturing & automotive, aerospace, defense, intelligence. In terms of operating system market is classified into iOS, blackberry, android, windows. And geographically by North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Mobile Security Market has always been one of the significant element within all mobile devices such as smartphone, tablets, and laptops. Mobile devices have become a necessary part of everyday life for large associations and individual customers as well. The key driver for the market is increasing demand for smart devices such as smartphones, tablets and PCs. With the increase in threats to such devices the demand for mobile security services is expected to division in the years to come. However, network issues, interoperability issues, and its cost are the constraints limiting the growth of market.

The mobile VPN segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The production of mobile devices, Internet of Things (IoT) trends, Bring Your Own Device (BYOD), and the advanced mobile threats through enterprises has increased the need for advanced mobile security. The rise in exposure on mobile applications in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, government, and telecom sectors are expected to initiate the growth of the mobile security market.

In terms of region, Global Mobile Security Market is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Across all these region North America is at leading position, whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

Key players operated in Global Mobile Security Market Apple Inc., Intel Security (McAfee), Symantec Corporation, VMware, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, F-Secure Corporation, Citrix Systems, Inc., Trend Micro, Inc., AVG Technologies, and Sophos Ltd., Kaspersky Lab, innoPath Software, Googlem, Nokia, MobileIron and Orange.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Mobile Security Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Mobile Security Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Mobile Security Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Mobile Security Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Mobile Security Market:

Mobile Security Market, by Software

• Mobile identity management

• Mobile data protection

• MDM

• Mobile VPN

• MAM

Mobile Security Market, by Service

• Implementation

• Training and support

• Consulting

• Managed service

Mobile Security Service Market, by End User

• Individual user

• Enterprise user

• Financial institutions

• Retail

• Government

• Telecommunications & IT

• Education

• Manufacturing & automotive

• Aerospace, defense, intelligence

Mobile Security Market by, Operation System

• IOS

• Blackberry

• Android

• Windows

Mobile Security Market, by Region

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players in Global Mobile Security Market:

• Apple Inc.

• Intel Security (McAfee)

• Symantec Corporation

• VMware, Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• F-Secure Corporation

• Citrix Systems, Inc.

• Trend Micro, Inc.

• AVG Technologies

• Sophos Ltd.

• Kaspersky Lab

• innoPath Software

• Googlem

• Nokia

• MobileIron

• Orange

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Mobile Security Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Mobile Security Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Mobile Security Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Mobile Security Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Mobile Security Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Mobile Security Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Mobile Security Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Mobile Security by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Mobile Security Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Mobile Security Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Mobile Security Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

