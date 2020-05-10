Global Mobile Payment Market Industry Size, Analysis, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast Report 2026

The global mobile payment market is majorly driven by the increase in payment for hassle-free and easy purchase of products and services is shifting customer preference towards cashless and digital payments. In addition, the numbers of players worldwide, such as Samsung and Apple, have implemented innovative strategies to extend their reach as well as increase the highest share in the mobile payment market across the globe.

Moreover, the services and stores across the globe are speedily integrating and adopting mobile payment applications such as Samsung pay, PayPal, AliPay, Apple Pay, WeChat Pay, etc. to accept payments. Due to the shifting lifestyle, rapidly growing online retailing, and daily commerce, this trend is likely to grow at a significant pace into the coming years. Additionally, with the rapid growth in the global economy, the Smartphone has become one of the significant commodities for users. However, this has growing mobile phone penetration as well as internet users across the globe. These factors are also contributing to the growth of the global mobile payment market.

The report mainly studies the size, recent trends and development status of the Mobile Payment market, as well as investment opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive landscape. Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, industry competitors) provides crucial information for knowing the Mobile Payment market.

Major players in the global Mobile Payment market include:

MasterCard International Inc.

Alibaba Group

Microsoft Corporation

UnionPay

AT and T, Inc.

Visa, Inc.

American Express, Co.

Vodafone Ltd.

Google, Inc.

PayPal, Inc.

Tencent

Apple, Inc

On the basis of types, the Mobile Payment market is primarily split into:

SMS-based

USSD/STK

Direct Operator Billing

Digital Wallet

On the basis of applications, the market covers:

Logistics

Manufacturing

Hospitality

Tourism

Travel

Lifestyle

Womenswear

Others

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, and forecast (2014-2026) of the following regions:

United States

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Other Regions

On considering the mode of transaction, the global mobile payment market is segregated into NFC (near-Field Communication), SMS (Short Message Service), and WAP (Wireless Application Protocol). In terms of mobile payments, the market is divided into mobile money and mobile wallet. According to the application, the market is categorized into retail, healthcare, entertainment, hospitality, transportation, energy and utilities, and others.

As per the geographical scenario, the global mobile payment market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The global mobile payment market is competitive due to the leading players operating in the market. However, Vodacom Group Limited, Orange S.A., MTN Group Limited, MasterCard Incorporated, PayPal Holdings, Inc., and Bharti Airtel Limited are some of the major service providers of the global mobile payment market.

