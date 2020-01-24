Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market to Reach USD 16.1 Billion | Alphabet Inc. (Google), Facebook, Says FSR

Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market: Summary

The Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market is estimated to reach USD 16.1 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 28.3 %.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a machine which has capability of problem solving, critical thinking, reasoning and other such attributes based on data captured. This data becomes a training platform for the AI machine. For further decision making process, this past data can be utilize for solving the technical problems.AI is a rapidly evolving technology and mobile artificial intelligence is one such evolution. Mobile artificial intelligence helps in a making smart devices cleverer by providing advanced hardware and software for better decision making and efficient operation of devices. Mobile artificial intelligence is created for better end user functioning and surrounding through on-device processing and reshaping the user experiences.

Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market: Drivers & Restraints

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand of AI in Diversified Applications

With the help of emerging technologies, AI and smart devices is operated more efficiently, fast, and smoothly in every domain than before. AI may become potential competitive advantage across most of the domains and economy. Increasing demand for AI based processors in mobile devices is also fueling the growth of AI during the forecast period.

Market Restraints:

High Initial and Maintenance Cost

The cost of mobile artificial intelligence is high compared to existing hardware and software. Advanced set of components is required for mobile AI. However, it consists of complex operations procedures which may require more cost as compare with traditional methodology. Also these advance components require maintenance and installation cost which can be add more cost to the manufacturer. Hence, this factor will be restraining the market growth.

Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market: Key Segments

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global Mobile artificial intelligence market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by tactful feedbacks.

Segmentation by Component comprises of: Hardware, Software and Services

and Segmentation by Process Technology comprises of: 28 nm, 7nm, 5nm and Others

and Segmentation by Application comprises of: Smartphone, Industrial Internet of Things, Automotive, Drones, AR/VR and

and Regional segmentation covers: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America,with individual country-level analysis.

Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market: Report Segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

Mobile artificial intelligence market, by Components

Hardware

Processor

Central Processing Unit (CPU)

Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

Field-programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

Application-specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

Tensor Processing Unit (TPU)

Memory

Sensor

Others

Software

Software Tool

Platform

Services

Mobile artificial intelligence market, by Process Technology

28 nm

7nm

5nm

Others

Mobile artificial intelligence market, by Application

Smartphone

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

Automotive

Drones

AR/VR

Others

Mobile artificial intelligence market, by Region

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

