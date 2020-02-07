Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence Industry Top Key Players QUALCOMM, Samsung,Intel Corporation, Alphabet Inc. (Google), Facebook, Inc., Says FSR
Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market: Summary
The Global Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market is estimated to reach USD 4.8 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 41.6%. Growing volumes of data in supply chain and adoption of AI to optimize supply chain is expected to drive the artificial intelligence in supply chain market during the forecast period. However, high initial capital cost is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Automate processes with AI is expected to become an opportunity for artificial intelligence in supply chain market.
Artificial intelligence is an imitation of human intelligence in programmed machines. Supply chain is a series of processes involved in the manufacturing and distribution of any commodity. Artificial intelligence mainly used in supply chain manahement for supporting end-to-end visibility, building better reaction time, and improving the efficiency of current system and delivering better outcomes. Some key players in artificial intelligence in supply chain market are NVIDIA Corporation, IBM Corporation, Amazon.com, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Intel Corporation among others.
Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market: Report Synopsis
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the basis of hardware, the market is segmented into hardware, software,and
- By technology, the market is segmented into machine learning, natural language processing,and computer vision.
- By application, the market is segmented into operational procurement, supply chain planning, warehouse management, supplier relationship management, demand planning and
- By end use industry, the market is segmented into consumer goods, industrial, energy and power, aerospaceand others.
- The regional analysis is covered under five major regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and theMiddle East and Africa, with individual country-level analysis.
Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market by Component
Hardware
- Memory
- Network
- Processor
- CPU
- GPU
- TPU
- FPGA
- VPUS
- ASIC
Software
- Artificial Intelligence Platform
- Deep Learning Software
- Chatbots
- Machine Learning Software
Services
- Deployment and Integration
- On Cloud
- On Premise
- Maintenance and Support
Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market by Technology
- Machine Learning
- Natural Language Processing
- Computer Vision
Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market by Application
- Operational Procurement
- Supply Chain Planning
- Warehouse Management
- Supplier Relationship Management
- Demand Planning
- Others
Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market by End Use Industry
- Consumer Goods
- Industrial
- Energy & Power
- Aerospace
- Others
By Region
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- UK
- The Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
