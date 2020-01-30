Global MMO Games Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global MMO Games status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the MMO Games development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global MMO Games market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Activision Blizzard

Electronic Arts (EA)

Giant Interactive Group

NCsoft Corporation

Ankama

Nexon

Gamigo AG

Tencent Holdings

Jagex Games Studio

Sony Online Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA

Riot Games

Valve Corporation

Wargaming.net

NetEase Inc

Perfect World Entertainment

Shanda Interactive Entertainment

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

MMO Role Play Games (MMORPG)

MMO First Person Shooter (MMOFPS)

MMO Real-time Strategy (MMORTS)

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Mobile

PC

Game Consoles

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global MMO Games status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the MMO Games development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of MMO Games are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global MMO Games Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 MMO Role Play Games (MMORPG)

1.4.3 MMO First Person Shooter (MMOFPS)

1.4.4 MMO Real-time Strategy (MMORTS)

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global MMO Games Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Mobile

1.5.3 PC

1.5.4 Game Consoles

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 MMO Games Market Size

2.2 MMO Games Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 MMO Games Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 MMO Games Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 MMO Games Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global MMO Games Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global MMO Games Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global MMO Games Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 MMO Games Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players MMO Games Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into MMO Games Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global MMO Games Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global MMO Games Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States MMO Games Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 MMO Games Key Players in United States

5.3 United States MMO Games Market Size by Type

5.4 United States MMO Games Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe MMO Games Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 MMO Games Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe MMO Games Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe MMO Games Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China MMO Games Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 MMO Games Key Players in China

7.3 China MMO Games Market Size by Type

7.4 China MMO Games Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan MMO Games Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 MMO Games Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan MMO Games Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan MMO Games Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia MMO Games Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 MMO Games Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia MMO Games Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia MMO Games Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India MMO Games Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 MMO Games Key Players in India

10.3 India MMO Games Market Size by Type

10.4 India MMO Games Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America MMO Games Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 MMO Games Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America MMO Games Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America MMO Games Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Activision Blizzard

12.1.1 Activision Blizzard Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 MMO Games Introduction

12.1.4 Activision Blizzard Revenue in MMO Games Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Activision Blizzard Recent Development

12.2 Electronic Arts (EA)

12.2.1 Electronic Arts (EA) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 MMO Games Introduction

12.2.4 Electronic Arts (EA) Revenue in MMO Games Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Electronic Arts (EA) Recent Development

12.3 Giant Interactive Group

12.3.1 Giant Interactive Group Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 MMO Games Introduction

12.3.4 Giant Interactive Group Revenue in MMO Games Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Giant Interactive Group Recent Development

12.4 NCsoft Corporation

12.4.1 NCsoft Corporation Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 MMO Games Introduction

12.4.4 NCsoft Corporation Revenue in MMO Games Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 NCsoft Corporation Recent Development

12.5 Ankama

12.5.1 Ankama Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 MMO Games Introduction

12.5.4 Ankama Revenue in MMO Games Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Ankama Recent Development

12.6 Nexon

12.6.1 Nexon Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 MMO Games Introduction

12.6.4 Nexon Revenue in MMO Games Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Nexon Recent Development

12.7 Gamigo AG

12.7.1 Gamigo AG Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 MMO Games Introduction

12.7.4 Gamigo AG Revenue in MMO Games Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Gamigo AG Recent Development

12.8 Tencent Holdings

12.8.1 Tencent Holdings Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 MMO Games Introduction

12.8.4 Tencent Holdings Revenue in MMO Games Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Tencent Holdings Recent Development

12.9 Jagex Games Studio

12.9.1 Jagex Games Studio Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 MMO Games Introduction

12.9.4 Jagex Games Studio Revenue in MMO Games Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Jagex Games Studio Recent Development

12.10 Sony Online Entertainment

12.10.1 Sony Online Entertainment Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 MMO Games Introduction

12.10.4 Sony Online Entertainment Revenue in MMO Games Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Sony Online Entertainment Recent Development

12.11 Ubisoft Entertainment SA

12.12 Riot Games

12.13 Valve Corporation

12.14 Wargaming.net

12.15 NetEase Inc

12.16 Perfect World Entertainment

12.17 Shanda Interactive Entertainment

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

