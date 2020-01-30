Global MMO Games Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global MMO Games status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the MMO Games development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global MMO Games market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Activision Blizzard
Electronic Arts (EA)
Giant Interactive Group
NCsoft Corporation
Ankama
Nexon
Gamigo AG
Tencent Holdings
Jagex Games Studio
Sony Online Entertainment
Ubisoft Entertainment SA
Riot Games
Valve Corporation
Wargaming.net
NetEase Inc
Perfect World Entertainment
Shanda Interactive Entertainment
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
MMO Role Play Games (MMORPG)
MMO First Person Shooter (MMOFPS)
MMO Real-time Strategy (MMORTS)
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Mobile
PC
Game Consoles
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global MMO Games status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the MMO Games development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of MMO Games are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global MMO Games Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 MMO Role Play Games (MMORPG)
1.4.3 MMO First Person Shooter (MMOFPS)
1.4.4 MMO Real-time Strategy (MMORTS)
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global MMO Games Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Mobile
1.5.3 PC
1.5.4 Game Consoles
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 MMO Games Market Size
2.2 MMO Games Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 MMO Games Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 MMO Games Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 MMO Games Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global MMO Games Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global MMO Games Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global MMO Games Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 MMO Games Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players MMO Games Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into MMO Games Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global MMO Games Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global MMO Games Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States MMO Games Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 MMO Games Key Players in United States
5.3 United States MMO Games Market Size by Type
5.4 United States MMO Games Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe MMO Games Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 MMO Games Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe MMO Games Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe MMO Games Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China MMO Games Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 MMO Games Key Players in China
7.3 China MMO Games Market Size by Type
7.4 China MMO Games Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan MMO Games Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 MMO Games Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan MMO Games Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan MMO Games Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia MMO Games Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 MMO Games Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia MMO Games Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia MMO Games Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India MMO Games Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 MMO Games Key Players in India
10.3 India MMO Games Market Size by Type
10.4 India MMO Games Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America MMO Games Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 MMO Games Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America MMO Games Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America MMO Games Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Activision Blizzard
12.1.1 Activision Blizzard Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 MMO Games Introduction
12.1.4 Activision Blizzard Revenue in MMO Games Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Activision Blizzard Recent Development
12.2 Electronic Arts (EA)
12.2.1 Electronic Arts (EA) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 MMO Games Introduction
12.2.4 Electronic Arts (EA) Revenue in MMO Games Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Electronic Arts (EA) Recent Development
12.3 Giant Interactive Group
12.3.1 Giant Interactive Group Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 MMO Games Introduction
12.3.4 Giant Interactive Group Revenue in MMO Games Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Giant Interactive Group Recent Development
12.4 NCsoft Corporation
12.4.1 NCsoft Corporation Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 MMO Games Introduction
12.4.4 NCsoft Corporation Revenue in MMO Games Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 NCsoft Corporation Recent Development
12.5 Ankama
12.5.1 Ankama Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 MMO Games Introduction
12.5.4 Ankama Revenue in MMO Games Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Ankama Recent Development
12.6 Nexon
12.6.1 Nexon Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 MMO Games Introduction
12.6.4 Nexon Revenue in MMO Games Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Nexon Recent Development
12.7 Gamigo AG
12.7.1 Gamigo AG Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 MMO Games Introduction
12.7.4 Gamigo AG Revenue in MMO Games Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Gamigo AG Recent Development
12.8 Tencent Holdings
12.8.1 Tencent Holdings Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 MMO Games Introduction
12.8.4 Tencent Holdings Revenue in MMO Games Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Tencent Holdings Recent Development
12.9 Jagex Games Studio
12.9.1 Jagex Games Studio Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 MMO Games Introduction
12.9.4 Jagex Games Studio Revenue in MMO Games Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Jagex Games Studio Recent Development
12.10 Sony Online Entertainment
12.10.1 Sony Online Entertainment Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 MMO Games Introduction
12.10.4 Sony Online Entertainment Revenue in MMO Games Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Sony Online Entertainment Recent Development
12.11 Ubisoft Entertainment SA
12.12 Riot Games
12.13 Valve Corporation
12.14 Wargaming.net
12.15 NetEase Inc
12.16 Perfect World Entertainment
12.17 Shanda Interactive Entertainment
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
