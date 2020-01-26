Global Mining Equipment Market Analysis by Market Key Player, Product Application & Geography

Mining Equipment market report examines the short-and medium-term economic and profitability outlook for Mining Equipment industry.. The Mining Equipment market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

List of key players profiled in the Mining Equipment market research report:

Caterpillar(BUCYRUS), Komatsu, Liebherr, Hitachi, Terex Mining, Joy Global(P&H), IZ-KARTEX(OMZ), Taiyuan Heavy Industry, SANYI,

By Type

Mineral Processing Equipment, Surface Mining Equipment, Underground Mining Equipment, Mining Drills & Breakers, Crushing, Pulverizing, & Screening Equipment, Others,

By Application

Metal Mining, Mineral Mining, Coal Mining

The global Mining Equipment market is segmented based on product, end user, and region.

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Mining Equipment market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Mining Equipment. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

