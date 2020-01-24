Global Mining Chemicals Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 | Ashland, Dow, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, BASF SE, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Solvay, NALCO India, Air Products and Chemicals

Global Mining Chemicals Market By Product Type (Grinding Aids, Flocculants, Collectors, Frothers, Solvent Extractants), Mineral Type (Base Metals, Non-Metallic Minerals, Precious Metals, Rare Earth Metals), Application (Mineral Processing, Explosives & Drilling, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Market Analysis: Global Mining Chemicals Market
Global mining chemicals market is registering a substantial CAGR of 7.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in demand for minerals with high purity and demand for mining chemicals in industrialization and infrastructure development
Market Definition: Global Mining Chemicals Market
Mining chemicals are specialized chemicals that make mining procedures more efficient and more productive. The multiple types of mining chemical includes collectors, surfactants, scale inhibitors, solvent extractant, grinding aids, corrosion inhibitors, surfactants, chelants, pH modifiers, frothers, flocculants, dispersants, dewatering aids and others. Chemicals used during mining and mineral processing pollute air, water and soil, causing issues in the health of employees and individuals living close to mines.
Avail 20% Discount on Buying This Report: Get a Free Sample Copy of the Report @https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample?dbmr=global-mining-chemicals-market&sumit
Market Drivers:
- Surging demand for high purity minerals is driving this market
- Increasing demand for mining chemicals in infrastructure development and industrialization is helping the market to grow
- Increased production of mining raw materials is driving this market
- Steady growth in the price of the metals is helping the market to grow
Market Restraints:
- The complicated transportation and logistics involved in the mining chemicals market are restraining the market growth
- High initial investments in R&D hinders the growth of the market
Segmentation: Global Mining Chemicals Market
By Product Type
- Grinding Aids
- Flocculants
- Collectors
- Frothers
- Solvent Extractants
By Mineral Type
- Base Metals
- Non-Metallic Minerals
- Precious Metals
- Rare Earth Metals
By Application
- Mineral Processing
- Explosives & Drilling
- Water & Wastewater Treatment
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In May 2019, ArrMaz and Jiangte Mining have signed an agreement for advancement of lithium beneficiation technologies. Both companies are looking forward to concentrate on research and application of lithium mica mineral collectors and reagents, process technology innovations. This agreement will bring advancement in technology for the companies
- In June 2019, Clean Mining launched a new technology for recovering gold from ores. It’s a cyanide-free gold processing. This new process is safer and also cost effective. This compound is organic and extracts gold out of ores and can be easily recovered. This launch will be adopted in high volume as safer and cost effective process was in need
Competitive Analysis:
Global mining chemicals market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of mining chemicals market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Get TOC for Full Analysis of Report @https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc?dbmr=global-mining-chemicals-market&sumit
Key Market Competitors:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global mining chemicals market are Ashland, Dow, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, BASF SE, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Solvay, NALCO India, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., 3M, FMC Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V., SNF Group, NASCO, Clariant, Huntsman International LLC., Orica Limited., ArrMaz, Kemira and others.
About Data Bridge Market Research:
An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!
Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.
Contact:
Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475