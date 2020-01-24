Global Mining Chemicals Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 | Ashland, Dow, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, BASF SE, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Solvay, NALCO India, Air Products and Chemicals

Global Mining Chemicals Market By Product Type (Grinding Aids, Flocculants, Collectors, Frothers, Solvent Extractants), Mineral Type (Base Metals, Non-Metallic Minerals, Precious Metals, Rare Earth Metals), Application (Mineral Processing, Explosives & Drilling, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Mining Chemicals Market

Global mining chemicals market is registering a substantial CAGR of 7.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in demand for minerals with high purity and demand for mining chemicals in industrialization and infrastructure development

Market Definition: Global Mining Chemicals Market

Mining chemicals are specialized chemicals that make mining procedures more efficient and more productive. The multiple types of mining chemical includes collectors, surfactants, scale inhibitors, solvent extractant, grinding aids, corrosion inhibitors, surfactants, chelants, pH modifiers, frothers, flocculants, dispersants, dewatering aids and others. Chemicals used during mining and mineral processing pollute air, water and soil, causing issues in the health of employees and individuals living close to mines.

Market Drivers:

Surging demand for high purity minerals is driving this market

Increasing demand for mining chemicals in infrastructure development and industrialization is helping the market to grow

Increased production of mining raw materials is driving this market

Steady growth in the price of the metals is helping the market to grow

Market Restraints:

The complicated transportation and logistics involved in the mining chemicals market are restraining the market growth

are restraining the market growth High initial investments in R&D hinders the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Mining Chemicals Market

By Product Type

Grinding Aids

Flocculants

Collectors

Frothers

Solvent Extractants

By Mineral Type

Base Metals

Non-Metallic Minerals

Precious Metals

Rare Earth Metals

By Application

Mineral Processing

Explosives & Drilling

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, ArrMaz and Jiangte Mining have signed an agreement for advancement of lithium beneficiation technologies. Both companies are looking forward to concentrate on research and application of lithium mica mineral collectors and reagents, process technology innovations. This agreement will bring advancement in technology for the companies

In June 2019, Clean Mining launched a new technology for recovering gold from ores. It’s a cyanide-free gold processing. This new process is safer and also cost effective. This compound is organic and extracts gold out of ores and can be easily recovered. This launch will be adopted in high volume as safer and cost effective process was in need

Competitive Analysis:

Global mining chemicals market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of mining chemicals market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global mining chemicals market are Ashland, Dow, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, BASF SE, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Solvay, NALCO India, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., 3M, FMC Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V., SNF Group, NASCO, Clariant, Huntsman International LLC., Orica Limited., ArrMaz, Kemira and others.

