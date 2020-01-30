Global Military Cyber-security Market Is Expected to Rise to an Estimated Value of USD 15 Billion | ockheed Martin Corporation; Northrop Grumman Corporation; Raytheon Company…

Global Military Cybersecurity Market By Type (Network Security, Application Security, End-Point Security, Data Security, Identity & Access, Cloud Security, Wireless Security), Solution (Threat Intelligence & Response Management, Identity & Access Management, Data Loss Prevention Management, Security & Vulnerability Management, Unified Threat Management, Enterprise Risk & Compliance, Managed Security, Others), Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Market Analysis: Global Military Cybersecurity Market
Global military cybersecurity market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 15 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant rise in the prevalence of cyber-attacks and cyber-threats globally as well as the advanced, complicated nature of these threats.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global military cybersecurity market are Lockheed Martin Corporation; Northrop Grumman Corporation; Raytheon Company; General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.; Thales Group; BAE Systems; Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.; CACI International Inc; Airbus; Salient CRGT; DIGITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC; KeyW Corporation; Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.; FireEye, Inc.; ManTech International Corporation; Radiance Technologies, Inc.; Cisco and Symantec Corporation among others.
FREE | Get a Copy of Sample Report Now! @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-military-cybersecurity-market&kp
Market Definition: Global Military Cybersecurity Market
Cybersecurity is the combination of various technologies, techniques and parameters set forth to prevent attacks; restrict the effects of potential cyber-attacks while limiting the chances of any unauthorized access. This technology is specially designed for different various industries, based upon the different threats of that particular industry as well as the different parameters required for the successful deployment of these services. Military cyber-security is the technology compilation based on the parameters and requirements of various military authorities.
Market Drivers:
- Growing adoption of cloud-based storage solutions is also expected to drive the growth of the market
- Increasing investments undertaken by various governments to curb the threat of cyber-attacks and ensure better levels of security solutions
- Modern innovations and technological advancements resulting in the availability of unmanned vehicles requiring better levels of security services to ensure reduction of chances of hacking of these products
- Focus on better security from various private contractors regarding the confidential and intellectual property is also expected to augment growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- Overall reduction in the expenditure being incurred on military and defense purposes is expected to restrict the growth of the market
- Lack of availability for cyber-security personnel qualified enough to work in the defense & military industries
Segmentation: Global Military Cybersecurity Market
By Type
- Network Security
- Application Security
- End-Point Security
- Data Security
- Identity & Access
- Cloud Security
- Wireless Security
By Solution
- Threat Intelligence & Response Management
- Identity & Access Management
- Data Loss Prevention Management
- Security & Vulnerability Management
- Unified Threat Management
- Enterprise Risk & Compliance
- Managed Security
- Others
By Deployment
- Cloud
- On-Premise
Table of Contents:
1. Executive Summary
2. Scope/opportunities of the Report
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Landscape
5. Pipeline Analysis
6. Market Sizing
7. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
8. Market Segmentation
9. Customer Landscape
10. Regional Landscape
11. Business Decision Framework
12. Drivers & Challenges
13. Market Key Trends
14. Players Landscape
15. Players Analysis
16. Appendix
Continued…
Key Developments in the Market:
- In October 2018, BAE Systems exhibited their “XTS Guard 5” enabling military departments and government’s intelligence organizations to securely ensure exchange of information, images providing specialised secure solutions for different security classifications and sections. The successful exhibition of this service ensured the commercial availability of the product
- In October 2018, IBM Corporation announced the availability of industry’s first mobile “Security Operations Center”, which can be used for onsite cybersecurity training, preparedness as well as response. The center termed as “IBM X-Force Command Cyber Tactical Operations Center (C-TOC)” will be used throughout U.S. and Europe region providing drills regarding incident responses for clients while also providing support for cybersecurity, enhancement of skills for cybersecurity
Competitive Analysis
Global military cybersecurity market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of military cybersecurity market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Research Methodology: Global Military Cybersecurity Market
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.
The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
About Data Bridge Market Research:
An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!
Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.
Contact:
Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475
Email: [email protected]