Global Military Cyber-security Market Is Expected to Rise to an Estimated Value of USD 15 Billion | ockheed Martin Corporation; Northrop Grumman Corporation; Raytheon Company…

Global Military Cybersecurity Market By Type (Network Security, Application Security, End-Point Security, Data Security, Identity & Access, Cloud Security, Wireless Security), Solution (Threat Intelligence & Response Management, Identity & Access Management, Data Loss Prevention Management, Security & Vulnerability Management, Unified Threat Management, Enterprise Risk & Compliance, Managed Security, Others), Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Military Cybersecurity Market

Global military cybersecurity market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 15 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant rise in the prevalence of cyber-attacks and cyber-threats globally as well as the advanced, complicated nature of these threats.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global military cybersecurity market are Lockheed Martin Corporation; Northrop Grumman Corporation; Raytheon Company; General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.; Thales Group; BAE Systems; Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.; CACI International Inc; Airbus; Salient CRGT; DIGITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC; KeyW Corporation; Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.; FireEye, Inc.; ManTech International Corporation; Radiance Technologies, Inc.; Cisco and Symantec Corporation among others.

FREE | Get a Copy of Sample Report Now! @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-military-cybersecurity-market&kp

Market Definition: Global Military Cybersecurity Market

Cybersecurity is the combination of various technologies, techniques and parameters set forth to prevent attacks; restrict the effects of potential cyber-attacks while limiting the chances of any unauthorized access. This technology is specially designed for different various industries, based upon the different threats of that particular industry as well as the different parameters required for the successful deployment of these services. Military cyber-security is the technology compilation based on the parameters and requirements of various military authorities.

Market Drivers:

Growing adoption of cloud-based storage solutions is also expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing investments undertaken by various governments to curb the threat of cyber-attacks and ensure better levels of security solutions

Modern innovations and technological advancements resulting in the availability of unmanned vehicles requiring better levels of security services to ensure reduction of chances of hacking of these products

Focus on better security from various private contractors regarding the confidential and intellectual property is also expected to augment growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Overall reduction in the expenditure being incurred on military and defense purposes is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Lack of availability for cyber-security personnel qualified enough to work in the defense & military industries

Segmentation: Global Military Cybersecurity Market

By Type

Network Security

Application Security

End-Point Security

Data Security

Identity & Access

Cloud Security

Wireless Security

By Solution

Threat Intelligence & Response Management

Identity & Access Management

Data Loss Prevention Management

Security & Vulnerability Management

Unified Threat Management

Enterprise Risk & Compliance

Managed Security

Others

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premise

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope/opportunities of the Report

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Landscape

5. Pipeline Analysis

6. Market Sizing

7. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

8. Market Segmentation

9. Customer Landscape

10. Regional Landscape

11. Business Decision Framework

12. Drivers & Challenges

13. Market Key Trends

14. Players Landscape

15. Players Analysis

16. Appendix

Continued…

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, BAE Systems exhibited their “XTS Guard 5” enabling military departments and government’s intelligence organizations to securely ensure exchange of information, images providing specialised secure solutions for different security classifications and sections. The successful exhibition of this service ensured the commercial availability of the product

In October 2018, IBM Corporation announced the availability of industry’s first mobile “Security Operations Center”, which can be used for onsite cybersecurity training, preparedness as well as response. The center termed as “IBM X-Force Command Cyber Tactical Operations Center (C-TOC)” will be used throughout U.S. and Europe region providing drills regarding incident responses for clients while also providing support for cybersecurity, enhancement of skills for cybersecurity

Competitive Analysis

Global military cybersecurity market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of military cybersecurity market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Military Cybersecurity Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]