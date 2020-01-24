Global Military Communications Market Business Opportunities, Current Trends and Restraints Forecast 2025

The global Military Communications market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Military Communications market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

The business intelligence study of the Military Communications market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Military Communications market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Military Communications market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Strong Growth Opportunities Await Developing Asian Economies in Military Communications Market

Through the next decade, North America is anticipated to lose its market value share, owing to highly progressing regions such as China, South East Asia and others of APAC, and Japan. The development of space infrastructure in emerging economies is presumed to create lucrative growth opportunities for several military communication solution providers. Growth in the defense infrastructure and satellite communication in ASEAN countries and prominently in India, has been creating immense scope for the growth of military communications market. Multiple government initiatives towards the technological development of military communications will also support the growth of the market during the next few years. Growing need for upgraded communication systems, aerial surveillance vehicles, and battle space management systems is creating rapid demand for C4ISR (Control, Command, Communication, Computer, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) systems in the region.

Excellent penetration of IoT in military operations is significantly impacting military intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations. Moreover, the exponential growth of the IoT industry is producing more powerful and energy-efficient military communication equipment. Technological advancements in miniaturization, low power computing, radio frequency identification, and M2M communication are a few other significant factors expected to potentially push the prospects of the global military communications market over 2018-2028. During this projection period, the global market for military communications is foreseen to expand at a CAGR of 9.9%, attaining a value in excess of US$ 68 Bn through 2028.

Each market player encompassed in the Military Communications market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Military Communications market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

