Global Micro Battery Market Influential Factors Determining the Trajectory of the Market

In 2018, the global micro battery market reached a value of $418.2 million and is projected to grow at a 18.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024). The factors contributing to the growth of the market include the growing usage of compact batteries in the healthcare sector, rising adoption of wearable devices, and surging usage of internet of things (IoT) in medical devices.

In terms of battery type, the micro battery market is divided into SR (silver oxide), LR (alkaline), CR (lithium), and others (which include vanadium rechargeable lithium battery (VL series), rechargeable lithium battery (ML series), and zinc air battery).

On the basis of rechargeability, the micro battery market is classified into rechargeable and non-rechargeable batteries. Among these, non-rechargeable battery contributed the larger revenue share to the market in 2018.

Out of these, the largest share of the market in 2018 was held by the CR battery type, due to its large-scale application in several devices such as calculators, medical devices, and electronic toys. Moreover, these batteries have low self-discharge rate and offer high-energy density.

This is ascribed to the various application areas of these batteries, such as remote-control devices, calculators, and other electronic devices, and their low cost when compared to rechargeable batteries.