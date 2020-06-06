Global Metal Working Fluids Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Metal Working Fluids market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Metal Working Fluids market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Metalworking fluids (MWFs) are used to reduce heat and friction and to remove metal particles in industrial machining and grinding operations. There are numerous formulations, ranging from Removal fluids (such as petroleum oils) to water-based fluids, which include Treating fluids and semisynthetic/Protecting fluids. MWFs may be complex mixtures of oils, emulsifiers, anti-weld agents, corrosion inhibitors, extreme pressure additives, buffers (alkaline reserve), biocides, and other additives. In use, the fluid complexity is compounded by contamination with substances from the manufacturing process (such as tramp oils, hydraulic fluids, and particulate matter from grinding and machining operations).

In the last several years, global market of metal working fluids developed steadily, with an average growth rate of 2.3%. In 2016, global revenue of Metal Working Fluids is nearly 8301 M USD; the actual sales volume is about 2671 K MT.

The global average price of metal working fluids is in the decreasing trend, from 3250 USD/ MT in 2012 to 3108 USD/MT in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of metal working fluids includes removal fluids, treating fluids, Metal Forming Fluids and protecting fluids. The proportion of removal fluids in 2016 is about 50.20%, and the proportion of metal treating fluids in 2016 is about 29.26%.

Metal working fluids are application in automotive, general and other industry. The most proportion of metal working fluids is used in general industry stood at 51.21% in 2016, compare to 34.81% in automotive industry.

Asia Pacific is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 41.04% in 2016. North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26.88%. United States market was USD 2.03 billion in 2016 and is expected to witness significant rise on account of high consumption of the product in the automobile sector in the U.S. Robust manufacturing base of automobile industry coupled with growing demand in Germany, and Russia is expected to augment demand in Europe over the forecast period.

Market competition is intense. With the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, the metal working fluids industry will be more and more popular in the future.

In 2019, the global Metal Working Fluids market size was US$ 2861.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ xx million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Metal Working Fluids market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Metal Working Fluids industry.

The research report studies the Metal Working Fluids market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market. The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market.

Global Metal Working Fluids market: Drivers and Restraints

This section covers the various factors driving the global Metal Working Fluids market. To understand the growth of the market it is important to analyze the various drivers present the market. It provides data by revenue and volume of different regions and their respective manufacturers. This data will elaborate on the market share occupied by them, predict their revenue concerning strategies, and how they will grow in the future. After explaining the drivers, the report further evaluates the new opportunities and current trends in the market.

Market restraints are factors hampering market growth. Studying these factors is equally pivotal as they help a reader need understand the weaknesses of the market.

Global Metal Working Fluids market: Segment Analysis

The global Metal Working Fluids market is split into two segments, type, and application. The product type briefs on the various types of products available in the market. The report also provides data for each product type by revenue and sales for the forecast time period. It covers the price of each type of product. The other segment on the report, application, explains the various uses of the product and end-users. In the report, the researchers have also provided sales according to the consumption of the product.

Global Metal Working Fluids market: Regional Analysis

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Global Metal Working Fluids market: Key Players

The report lists the major manufacturers in the regions and their respective market share on the basis of global revenue. It also explains their strategic moves in the past few years, investments in product innovation, and changes in leadership to stay ahead in the competition. This will give the reader an edge over others as a well-informed decision can be made looking at the holistic picture of the market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Metal Removal Fluids

Metal Treating Fluids

Metal Forming Fluids

Metal Protecting Fluids

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Automotive Industry

General Industry

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Metal Working Fluids market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Metal Working Fluids key manufacturers in this market include:

Houghton

BP

Quaker

FUCHS

Yushiro Chemical

ExxonMobil, Henkel

Chevron

Blaser

PETROFER

Master Chemical

Buhmwoo Chemical

JX MOE

DowDuPont

Francool

Talent

Sinopec

Oemeta

Milacron

Amer

Peisun

Boer technology

