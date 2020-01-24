Global Metal Forming Market– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 | Formtek Moulding Solutions, Samco Machinery, Mestek Machinery, Westway Machinery, Wuhan Huagong, DMG Fabrication & Welding

Global Metal Forming Market, By Technique (Rolling, Stretching, Forging, Extrusion, Stamping, Deep Drawing), Type (Hot, Warm and Cold), Application (Automotive, Industrial Equipment and Machinery, Construction), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: Global Metal Forming Market

The Global Metal Forming Market is expected to reach value USD 270.57 million by 2025, from USD 213.59 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Metal Forming Market

Metal Forming is a process in which metal is plastically deformed to a desired shape and geometry. In order to do so a force is applied on the metal, that exceeds the yielding strength of the metal so as the metal doesn’t show temporary change in shape but undergoes plastic deformation. This is applied on metal to give them rigid, customized and desired shape and looks. There are metal forming tools such as english wheels, planishing hammers, louver presses and many more that perform the desired function and output of forming. There are many end use applicants for this process; ranging from automotive, construction, industrial and aerospace engineering.

Market Drivers:

Rising manufacturing and industrial activities in APAC.

Rising need for automation in the manufacturing process.

Growing vehicle production and trends towards light weighting.

Market Restraint:

Industrial Rivalry with Innovative technology, Reliability and quality.

High Capital Costs of Forming Equipment.

Segmentation: Global Metal Forming Market

By Technique

Rolling

Stretching

Forging

Extrusion

Stamping

Deep Drawing

By Type

Hot

Warm

Cold

By End-Use Application

Automotive

Construction

Industrial Equipment and Machinery

Aerospace Engineering

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada, Mexico

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Competitive Analysis: Global Metal Forming Market

The Global Metal Forming Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of metal forming market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In January2017, O’Neal Manufacturing Services merged four affiliates, Aerodyne Alloys, United Performance Metals, Plus Ten Stainless, and Vulcanium Metal International, to form a high-performance metal company, United Performance Metals. In June 2016, high-precision Mitsubisihi laser cutting carbon dioxide equipment was ordered by Komaspec to cut metals and the newly added capability is anticipated to help the company meet the increase demand for metal forming products.

Key Market Competitors: Global Metal Forming Market

The key players operating in the Global Metal Forming Market are –

Fagor Arrasate

Magna International

Amco Metal

JET

Tennsmith

The other players in the market are Formtek Moulding Solutions, Samco Machinery, Mestek Machinery, Westway Machinery, Wuhan Huagong, DMG Fabrication & Welding, Schuler India Private Ltd., Bradbury Group, Benteler International AG, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd, Avic Manufacturing Technology Institute, Heck Industries, VNT Automotive GmbH, Toyota Boshoku Corporation and AES Automotive Company Pvt. Ltd. among others.

