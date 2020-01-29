Global Metal 3D Printer Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics and Strategic Analysis, Challenges By 2025

Global Metal 3D Printer Market
Metal 3D printer, also called metal additive manufacturing, can produce metallic products through three – dimensional and printing technology. Now it is widely used in automotive industry, aerospace industry and medical industry. Metal 3D printer works by laying down metal powder. A high powered laser then melts that powder in certain precise locations based on a CAD file. Once one layer is melted, the printer will place another layer of metal powder on top, and the process repeats until an entire object is fabricated.
The global Metal 3D Printer market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Metal 3D Printer by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
- Selective Laser Melting (SLM)
- Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)
- Others
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
- EOS GmbH
- Concept Laser GmbH
- SLM
- 3D Systems
- Arcam AB
- ReaLizer
- Renishaw
- Exone
- Wuhan Binhu
- Bright Laser Technologies
- Huake 3D
- Syndaya
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
- Automotive Industry
- Aerospace Industry
- Healthcare & Dental Industry
- Academic Institutions
- Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
