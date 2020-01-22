Global Metabolomics Market Analysis by Market Key Player, Product Application & Geography

The Global Metabolomics Market Outlook Report is a comprehensive study of the Metabolomics industry and its future prospects.. The Metabolomics market accounted for $XX million in 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by 2024, registering a CAGR of YY% from 2019 to 2024.

Metabolomics helps in identification and quantification of cellular metabolites with the help of refined analytical technologies with the use of statistical and multi-variant methods for information mining and understanding of the data. Metabolomics provides a direct functional information of the physiological state of an organism. Several analytical technologies have been employed to examine metabolites in different organisms, tissues, or fluids. With the wide range of applications of metabolomics such as phenotyping of genetically modified plants and significant equivalence testing, determination of gene function, and monitoring responses to biotic and abiotic stress the demand for metabolomics is increasing across the globe. Metabolomics is useful for bridging the gap between genotype and phenotype by providing complete view of cell functioning, in addition to identification of novel alterations in certain metabolites. The demand for metabolomics is expected to increase further as examination and data mining of metabolomics data sets and their metadata can lead to different hypotheses and different targets for biotechnology.

List of key players profiled in the Metabolomics market research report:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Biocrates Life Sciences AG, Shimadzu Corporation, Waters Corporation, Human Metabolome Technologies, Inc., LECO Corporation, Metabolon, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bruker Corporation

By Technique

Introduction, Separation Techniques, Detection Techniques

By Application

Introduction, Drug Assessment, Biomarker Discovery, Nutrigenomics, Clinical toxicology, Others,

Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific) and EMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, rest of EMEA).

Moreover, other factors that contribute toward the growth of the Metabolomics market include favorable government initiatives related to the use of Metabolomics. On the contrary, high growth potential in emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

