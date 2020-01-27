Global Meeting Software Market by Region, Production, Consumption, Revenue, Market Share, Growth Rate Analysis and Forecast 2020-2025

This report focuses on the global Meeting Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Meeting Software development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Meeting Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

GoToMeeting

Cvent

TeamViewer

ReadyTalk

BlueJeans

Glisser

EventBank

RingCentral

ClickMeeting

Zoho Meeting

eVoice

Microsoft Skype for Business

join.me

Adobe Connect

Amazon Chime

Cisco WebEx Meeting Center

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud, SaaS, Web

Mobile – Android Native

Mobile – iOS Native

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Business

Medium-sized Business

Large Business

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Meeting Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Meeting Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Meeting Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Meeting Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud, SaaS, Web

1.4.3 Mobile – Android Native

1.4.4 Mobile – iOS Native

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Meeting Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Small Business

1.5.3 Medium-sized Business

1.5.4 Large Business

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Meeting Software Market Size

2.2 Meeting Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Meeting Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Meeting Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Meeting Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Meeting Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Meeting Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Meeting Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Meeting Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Meeting Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Meeting Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Meeting Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Meeting Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Meeting Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Meeting Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Meeting Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Meeting Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Meeting Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Meeting Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Meeting Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Meeting Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Meeting Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Meeting Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Meeting Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Meeting Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Meeting Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Meeting Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Meeting Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Meeting Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Meeting Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Meeting Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Meeting Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Meeting Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Meeting Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Meeting Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Meeting Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Meeting Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Meeting Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Meeting Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Meeting Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Meeting Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 GoToMeeting

12.1.1 GoToMeeting Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Meeting Software Introduction

12.1.4 GoToMeeting Revenue in Meeting Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 GoToMeeting Recent Development

12.2 Cvent

12.2.1 Cvent Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Meeting Software Introduction

12.2.4 Cvent Revenue in Meeting Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Cvent Recent Development

12.3 TeamViewer

12.3.1 TeamViewer Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Meeting Software Introduction

12.3.4 TeamViewer Revenue in Meeting Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 TeamViewer Recent Development

12.4 ReadyTalk

12.4.1 ReadyTalk Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Meeting Software Introduction

12.4.4 ReadyTalk Revenue in Meeting Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 ReadyTalk Recent Development

12.5 BlueJeans

12.5.1 BlueJeans Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Meeting Software Introduction

12.5.4 BlueJeans Revenue in Meeting Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 BlueJeans Recent Development

12.6 Glisser

12.6.1 Glisser Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Meeting Software Introduction

12.6.4 Glisser Revenue in Meeting Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Glisser Recent Development

12.7 EventBank

12.7.1 EventBank Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Meeting Software Introduction

12.7.4 EventBank Revenue in Meeting Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 EventBank Recent Development

12.8 RingCentral

12.8.1 RingCentral Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Meeting Software Introduction

12.8.4 RingCentral Revenue in Meeting Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 RingCentral Recent Development

12.9 ClickMeeting

12.9.1 ClickMeeting Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Meeting Software Introduction

12.9.4 ClickMeeting Revenue in Meeting Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 ClickMeeting Recent Development

12.10 Zoho Meeting

12.10.1 Zoho Meeting Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Meeting Software Introduction

12.10.4 Zoho Meeting Revenue in Meeting Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Zoho Meeting Recent Development

12.11 eVoice

12.12 Microsoft Skype for Business

12.13 join.me

12.14 Adobe Connect

12.15 Amazon Chime

12.16 GoToMeeting

12.17 Cisco WebEx Meeting Center

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

