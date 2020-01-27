Global Medical Transcription Software Market 2020 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Medical Transcription Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Medical Transcription Software development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Medical Transcription Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Nagarsoft

Nuance

EvolveMed

ZyDoc

NCH Software

Acusis

ZyDoc Transcription

SmartMD

eCareNotes Transcription Workflows

Narratek

Entrada

Winscribe

LCD Solutions

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud, SaaS, Web

Installed – Windows

Mobile – iOS Native

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospital

Clinic

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Medical Transcription Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Medical Transcription Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Medical Transcription Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Medical Transcription Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud, SaaS, Web

1.4.3 Installed – Windows

1.4.4 Mobile – iOS Native

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Medical Transcription Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Hospital

1.5.3 Clinic

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Medical Transcription Software Market Size

2.2 Medical Transcription Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Medical Transcription Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Medical Transcription Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Medical Transcription Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Medical Transcription Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Medical Transcription Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Medical Transcription Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Medical Transcription Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Medical Transcription Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Medical Transcription Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Medical Transcription Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Medical Transcription Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Medical Transcription Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Medical Transcription Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Medical Transcription Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Medical Transcription Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Medical Transcription Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Medical Transcription Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Medical Transcription Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Medical Transcription Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Medical Transcription Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Medical Transcription Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Medical Transcription Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Medical Transcription Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Medical Transcription Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Medical Transcription Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Medical Transcription Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Medical Transcription Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Medical Transcription Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Medical Transcription Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Medical Transcription Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Medical Transcription Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Medical Transcription Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Medical Transcription Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Medical Transcription Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Medical Transcription Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Medical Transcription Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Medical Transcription Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Medical Transcription Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Medical Transcription Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Nagarsoft

12.1.1 Nagarsoft Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Medical Transcription Software Introduction

12.1.4 Nagarsoft Revenue in Medical Transcription Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Nagarsoft Recent Development

12.2 Nuance

12.2.1 Nuance Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Medical Transcription Software Introduction

12.2.4 Nuance Revenue in Medical Transcription Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Nuance Recent Development

12.3 EvolveMed

12.3.1 EvolveMed Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Medical Transcription Software Introduction

12.3.4 EvolveMed Revenue in Medical Transcription Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 EvolveMed Recent Development

12.4 ZyDoc

12.4.1 ZyDoc Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Medical Transcription Software Introduction

12.4.4 ZyDoc Revenue in Medical Transcription Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 ZyDoc Recent Development

12.5 NCH Software

12.5.1 NCH Software Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Medical Transcription Software Introduction

12.5.4 NCH Software Revenue in Medical Transcription Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 NCH Software Recent Development

12.6 Acusis

12.6.1 Acusis Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Medical Transcription Software Introduction

12.6.4 Acusis Revenue in Medical Transcription Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Acusis Recent Development

12.7 ZyDoc Transcription

12.7.1 ZyDoc Transcription Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Medical Transcription Software Introduction

12.7.4 ZyDoc Transcription Revenue in Medical Transcription Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 ZyDoc Transcription Recent Development

12.8 SmartMD

12.8.1 SmartMD Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Medical Transcription Software Introduction

12.8.4 SmartMD Revenue in Medical Transcription Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 SmartMD Recent Development

12.9 eCareNotes Transcription Workflows

12.9.1 eCareNotes Transcription Workflows Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Medical Transcription Software Introduction

12.9.4 eCareNotes Transcription Workflows Revenue in Medical Transcription Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 eCareNotes Transcription Workflows Recent Development

12.10 Narratek

12.10.1 Narratek Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Medical Transcription Software Introduction

12.10.4 Narratek Revenue in Medical Transcription Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Narratek Recent Development

12.11 Entrada

12.12 Winscribe

12.13 LCD Solutions

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

