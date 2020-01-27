Global Medical Gas and Equipment Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Medical Gas and Equipment Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 19.3 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for Global Medical Gas and Equipment Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions. Rapid urbanization, increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases, growing demand for home healthcare and the increasing prevalence of tobacco are boosting the market growth. In addition, increasing healthcare expenditure, growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle associated diseases are also driving the market growth. A major factor restraining the market growth is a global shortage of helium due to the shutdown of the Federal Helium Reserve.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/21160

The medical gas and equipment market is segmented into type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of end-user, the hospital segment accounted for the major share in the global market because of the increasing healthcare expenditure, growing geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle associated diseases.

Based on the application, the medical gases and equipment market contains pharmaceutical manufacturing and research, diagnostic, and therapeutic. The use of medical gases for the treatment of many diseases driven the therapeutic segment growth in 2018. The therapeutic segment comprises anesthesia delivery, respiratory therapies, cardiovascular therapies, and others.

The report offers a brief analysis of the major regions in the market, namely, the APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa, the medical gas market in the APAC is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period owing to the large populations in China and India, increasing the incidence of chronic diseases, improving healthcare infrastructure, and growing healthcare awareness are driving the demand for medical gases and equipment in the Asia Pacific.

According to the estimations of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI), in 2017, there were 34,247 motor vehicle crashes in the US, leading to around 37,133 deaths. Thus, owing to the increasing cases of road accidents, there may be a huge demand for oxygen in many life care settings.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Medical Gas and Equipment Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Medical Gas and Equipment Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Medical Gas and Equipment Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Medical Gas and Equipment Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/21160

Scope of Global Medical Gas and Equipment Market

Global Medical Gas and Equipment Market, by Type

• Medical Gases

• Medical Gas Mixtures

• Biological Atmospheres

• Medical Gas Equipment

Global Medical Gas and Equipment Market, by Application

• Respiratory

• Anesthesia

• Medical Imaging

• Cryosurgery

• Therapeutic

• Diagnostic

• Pharmaceutical Manufacturing & Research

• Others

Global Medical Gas and Equipment Market, by End-user:

• Clinics

• Hospitals

• Research Institutions

• Home Healthcare

• Pharmaceutical Industry and Academic & Research Institute

• Biotechnology Industry

• Emergency Service

Global Medical Gas and Equipment Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• South America

The key players operating in Global Medical Gas and Equipment Market:

• Allied Health Care

• Ohio Medical

• Powerex.

• Amico Corp.

• Gentec Corp.

• BeaconMedaes LLC

• Air Gas Inc.

• Linde Gas

• Praxair Inc.

• Air Liquide

• Airgas Inc.

• Atlas Copco

• Matheson Tri Gas, Inc.

• Messer Group GmbH

• Taiya Nippon Sanso

• The Linde Group

• Medical Gas Solutions

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Medical Gas and Equipment Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Medical Gas and Equipment Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Medical Gas and Equipment Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Medical Gas and Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Medical Gas and Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Medical Gas and Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Medical Gas and Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Medical Gas and Equipment by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Medical Gas and Equipment Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Medical Gas and Equipment Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Medical Gas and Equipment Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Medical Gas and Equipment Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-medical-gas-and-equipment-market/21160/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: [email protected]

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com